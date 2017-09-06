9/7: TODAY's Hurricane Harvey relief effort, download the TODAY app, more

- Helping after Harvey: Click here to learn how you can join TODAY in the relief effort.
- Citi Concert Series on TODAY: See the 2017 summer lineup!
- Here’s how you can join the studio audience for Megyn Kelly TODAY.
- Meet Charlie, our puppy with a purpose!
- Take Charlie home with you! Click here to buy the adorable plush version of him!
- Download the TODAY app now!
- Find your perfect coffee: Take the TODAY Food and Tasty Coffee Match quiz.
- Celebrate with TODAY! Ask Al Roker to wish your loved ones a happy birthday or anniversary.
- #TODAYSunrise: Share your image and see how fellow viewers start their mornings.
- Planning to visit TODAY in New York City? Be sure to RSVP.