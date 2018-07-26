Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Save big with this week's Steals and Deal: Nail polish, storage bins and more great bundles!

7/26: Meet Sunny, plan a visit with TODAY, more

by TODAY / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today