6/2 & 6/3: Tell us about your amazing dad, download the TODAY app, more

- 2018 Citi Concert Series on TODAY: Check out our summer lineup!
- Escape the Room: Learn more about this fun and interactive game that is a mystery puzzle.
- Celebrate with TODAY! Ask Al Roker to wish your loved ones a happy birthday or anniversary.
- Know a deserving dad? Tell us about the amazing dad in your life here!
- Here’s how you can join the studio audience for Megyn Kelly TODAY.
- Meet Sunny, TODAY's puppy with a purpose!
- Download the TODAY app now!
- Planning to visit TODAY in New York City? Be sure to RSVP.
- #TODAYSunrise: Share your image and see how fellow viewers start their mornings.