5/24: Join the Megyn Kelly TODAY audience, win a royal retreat, more

- Want to go on a royal retreat to London? Details are here!
- Here’s how you can join the studio audience for Megyn Kelly TODAY.
- Know a deserving dad? Tell us about the amazing dad in your life here!
- 2018 Citi Concert Series on TODAY: Check out our summer lineup!
- Share your pregnancy triumphs and any advice you WISH someone had told you while pregnant with our TODAY Parenting Team!
- Download the TODAY app now!
- Meet Sunny, TODAY's puppy with a purpose!
- Celebrate with TODAY! Ask Al Roker to wish your loved ones a happy birthday or anniversary.
- Planning to visit TODAY in New York City? Be sure to RSVP.
- #TODAYSunrise: Share your image and see how fellow viewers start their mornings.