5/2: Join Melanoma Monday, meet Sunny, more

- Join Melanoma Monday on TODAY: Sign up to help us break a Guinness World Record.
- Meet Sunny, TODAY's puppy with a purpose!
- Know a marvelous mama? Tell us about the amazing mom in your life here!
- Here’s how you can join the studio audience for Megyn Kelly TODAY.
- Download the TODAY app now!
- Celebrate with TODAY! Ask Al Roker to wish your loved ones a happy birthday or anniversary.
- Planning to visit TODAY in New York City? Be sure to RSVP.
- #TODAYSunrise: Share your image and see how fellow viewers start their mornings.
- Get Live Nation National Concert Week tickets here.