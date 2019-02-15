Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By TODAY
- Visit IU Health's website to learn more about kidney donation and how you can find out if you're a match for Kyle. And here's how to become a donor via the National Donor Registry website. Watch: Man’s kidney donation love story needs a new ending.
- Watch John Legend's music video for his new song "Preach."
- Download the TODAY app now!
- We want to hear about your Morning Boost! Tell TODAY what made your day.
- Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter! Get top stories and a Morning Boost.
- Celebrate with TODAY! Ask Al Roker to wish your loved ones a happy birthday or anniversary.
- Check out the latest episode of the Sunday Sitdown Podcast.
- TODAY's puppy with a purpose, Sunny, now has his own plush! Here's how to get one.
- Check out our new collection of free online games, including crossword puzzles, sudokus, card games and more!
- Planning to visit TODAY in New York City? Be sure to RSVP.