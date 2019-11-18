11/18: How to help the kids working in Africa mines, connect with TODAY, more

/ Source: TODAY
By TODAY
Terre des Hommes is creating safe child care at the mine sites.
UNICEF is providing ways for kids to learn in Madagascar, including at mica processing centers.
- Get involved with the show! Find out how you can visit and be part of the broadcast.
- Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter! Get top stories and a Morning Boost.
- Download the TODAY app now!
- Celebrate with TODAY! Ask Al Roker to wish your loved ones a happy birthday or anniversary.
- Check out the latest episode of the Sunday Sitdown Podcast.
- Interested in a book you saw on TODAY? Learn more here.
- Planning to visit TODAY in New York City? Be sure to RSVP.