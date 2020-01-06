1/7: Financial tips and tools from Sharon Epperson, celebrate with TODAY, more

/ Source: TODAY
By TODAY
- Here are few tools to help you keep track of where your money is going: Net Worth Worksheet, IRS Withholding Calculator, Budget Calculator. Some additional tips from Sharon Epperson: Frst, calculate your net worth. Next, determine if the correct amount of tax is being withheld from your paycheck. Then, create a simple budget. (Hint: Start by keeping track of every expense that you pay this week.)
- Celebrate with TODAY! Ask Al Roker to wish your loved ones a happy birthday or anniversary.
- Download the TODAY app now!
- Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter! Get top stories and a Morning Boost.
- Check out the latest episode of the Sunday Sitdown Podcast.
- Interested in a book you saw on TODAY? Learn more here.
- Planning to visit TODAY in New York City? Be sure to RSVP.