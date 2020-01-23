1/23: Learn how to adopt or foster kids, download the TODAY app, more

/ Source: TODAY
By TODAY
- Learn how to become a foster or adoptive parent in your state.
- Here's how to donate or help with Australia's effort to battle the fires. NOTE: Put "Australia" in the memo portion.
- Download the TODAY app now!
- Celebrate with TODAY! Ask Al Roker to wish your loved ones a happy birthday or anniversary.
- Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter! Get top stories and a Morning Boost.
- Check out the latest episode of the Sunday Sitdown Podcast.
- Interested in a book you saw on TODAY? Learn more here.
- Planning to visit TODAY in New York City? Be sure to RSVP.