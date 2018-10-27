Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Emmy Award-winning journalist Peter Alexander is the co-anchor of “Weekend TODAY” and White House correspondent for NBC News. His reporting appears across all platforms of NBC News and MSNBC including “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” TODAY, “Meet the Press,” “Dateline,” and NBCNews.com.

Alexander joined “Weekend TODAY” as co-anchor in October 2018.

His invaluable reporting on the Trump administration is often cited by other outlets, including Alexander’s real-time fact-check of President Trump at his first press conference in office. During the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, Alexander earned praise for his exclusive interview with senior adviser Ivanka Trump and, more recently, Alexander led NBC News’ coverage of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Alexander covered then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. He reported from the trail of multiple GOP candidates, securing interviews with Govs. Kasich and Bush during pivotal moments of their campaigns.

Alexander was assigned to cover the White House for NBC News in 2012. Prior to joining the NBC News White House team, Alexander led the network’s on-the-ground coverage of the 2012 Republican presidential race, reporting from the trail on GOP nominee Mitt Romney through Election Day. Alexander’s reporting earned him recognition as one of POLITICO’s “10 Breakout Reporters of 2012.”

Since arriving at NBC News in 2004, Alexander has covered numerous international stories — from Iraq’s historic 2005 election to the death of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan and the tsunami in Indonesia. He interviewed then-Cuban president Fidel Castro during Hurricane Ivan in 2005.

Alexander has covered numerous breaking news events, including anchoring live coverage of the "Miracle on the Hudson" and the "Tragedy at Virginia Tech." In 2010, he reported on the international controversy surrounding Wikileaks and its founder Julian Assange. In addition to his news responsibilities, Alexander has also served as an NBC Sports host and has covered the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games, and the 2016 Rio Olympics Games.

He regularly reports on the deeply personal story of his sister Rebecca, who has Usher Syndrome, type III — a rare genetic disorder robbing her of her vision and her hearing.

Before NBC News, Alexander worked as the lead reporter and substitute evening anchor at KCPQ-TV in Seattle, Wash. During the 2000 presidential campaign and election, Alexander interviewed President George W. Bush, former Vice President Al Gore and Sen. John McCain. Prior to KCPQ-TV, Alexander worked at KHQ-TV in Spokane, Wash. and WKYT-TV in Lexington, Ky.

A recipient of the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, Alexander has also been recognized by the Associated Press, the Radio-Television News Directors Association and the Society of Professional Journalists.

Alexander graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. At Northwestern, the Peter Alexander Medill Cherub Scholarship and Undergraduate Scholarship support bright and inquisitive international students with leadership qualities and an interest in journalism.

Alexander lives outside of Washington, D.C. with his wife, WJLA-TV anchor Alison Starling and their two daughters.

Alexander is on Twitter at @PeterAlexander.