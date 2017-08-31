Learn about anchors, visiting the show, how to contact us and more

share tweet pin email

NBC News pioneered the morning news program when it launched TODAY in 1952 with Dave Garroway as host. The live broadcast provides the latest in domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment and sports.

After more than 48 years of the standard two-hour format, the third hour of TODAY was launched in October of 2000, followed by the fourth hour in September 2007, making TODAY the only four-hour national morning show broadcast.

In June 1994, TODAY moved from its longtime home at New York’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza to a stunning new site next door: NBC News’ glass-walled, ground-floor production facility at the corner of 49th Street and Rockefeller Plaza. The facility brings to mind the TODAY of the early 1950s, which also had its studio windows facing the streets of New York City. The three-story, 18,000-square-foot home of TODAY now attracts thousands of visitors each year to peer into its windows and become part of TODAY’s broadcast.

Since the program’s premiere broadcast on January 14, 1952, TODAY’s hallmark has been its ability to revise an entire edition to bring viewers breaking news as it happens. TODAY delivered immediate coverage of such news events as the devastating earthquake in Haiti, Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath, the tsunami that wreaked havoc in a dozen Asian nations, and the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Don Nash is the executive producer of TODAY.

Megyn Kelly TODAY

Megyn Kelly TODAY is a new show within the TODAY brand. Beginning September 25, 2017, the show will air in most markets at 9:00 a.m., directly following the original 7-9 a.m. hours of TODAY.

With strong, character-driven stories, Megyn Kelly TODAY is meant to move you — and move you into your morning — personalizing each story with the unique insight that Megyn brings. The show invites viewers to be a part of the conversation, helping them connect to the day ahead – and the world around them.

Megyn Kelly TODAY will include newsmaker exclusives, inspiring stories of everyday people doing extraordinary things, cultural influencers, hot topics, controversial issues that explore different POVs, and substantial interviews with celebrities and high profile people.

Megyn Kelly TODAY is designed to inspire people to settle for more - more joy, more love, more human connection and foster empowerment. Click here to join the studio audience.

The Fourth Hour of TODAY with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb

The fourth hour of TODAY, hosted by Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, has been hailed as “appointment television” by Entertainment Weekly, “uproarious and irresistible” by People magazine and “TODAY’s happy hour” by USA Today. With their undeniable chemistry and wit, Kathie Lee and Hoda bring viewers a fresh, lively show each morning that always gets people talking.

The fourth hour of TODAY launched in September 2007. Tammy Filler is the co-executive producer of the third and fourth hours of TODAY.

Weekend TODAY airs Saturdays (7-9 a.m. ET) on NBC.

The Sunday edition of NBC News’ TODAY premiered on September 20, 1987. Five years later, on August 1, 1992, the Saturday edition made its debut, expanding the broadcast schedule of the TODAY franchise to seven days a week. The program is broadcast from Studio 1A in Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

The weekend broadcasts continue the TODAY tradition of covering breaking news, interviewing newsmakers, reporting on a variety of pop culture and human interest stories, covering health and finance issues and presenting the latest weather reports. In addition, the show offers visitors to New York City a chance to observe firsthand the workings of a live television broadcast with its windowed studio on Rockefeller Plaza. Interaction with the crowd outside the studio is a major part of the program.

