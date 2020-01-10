Kristen Welker, co-anchor, Weekend TODAY and NBC News White House correspondent

Kristen Welker is the co-anchor of Weekend TODAY and an NBC News White House Correspondent whose hard-hitting political reporting appears across all NBC News and MSNBC platforms, including NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, TODAY, Meet the Press and NBCNews.com.

Welker joined Weekend TODAY as co-anchor in January 2020. In November 2019, Welker co-moderated the fifth Democratic presidential debate hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Her dynamic questioning in White House press briefings is frequently highlighted by other outlets, including an exchange with former Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in which Kristen asked where the girls and the young toddlers were, as photos released by the Department of Health and Human Services showed only migrant boys at border detention facilities, inspiring the #WhereAreTheGirls movement across social media.

A staple of NBC News’ 2016 election coverage, Welker reported from the trail of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s campaign. She frequently broke exclusives like former Vice President Joe Biden’s decision not to run for office and was recognized by Glamour magazine as a “key player” of the “women of Election 2016.”

Welker began covering the White House for NBC News in December 2011, travelling domestically and internationally with former President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Biden. She was “a lead source on headline-grabbing moments — from payroll tax cuts to FLOTUS’s first international solo trip, to South Africa,” according to Washingtonian magazine.

Prior to the White House beat, Welker was a network correspondent based in Burbank, California, joining NBC News in 2010. During her first year at the network, Welker was nominated for a National Emmy Award for her role in NBC News’ midterm election coverage. She won a National Emmy Award for her role in NBC News’ coverage of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. Welker was also a researcher on Weekend TODAY early in her career and an intern for TODAY while in college.

Welker previously worked at WCAU-TV, NBC’s Philadelphia owned and operated station, where she anchored the NBC 10 weekend newscasts and started as a general assignment reporter in April 2005. She also previously worked at WLNE-TV in Providence, Rhode Island and KRCR-TV in Redding, California.

Welker, a native of Philadelphia, graduated cum laude from Harvard University with a bachelor's degree in American history. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. Welker lives in Washington, D.C. with her husband John Hughes.

Welker is on Twitter at @kwelkernbc.