April 8, 2019, 12:01 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager is co-host of TODAY's fourth hour, alongside Hoda Kotb. She joined TODAY as a correspondent and contributor in August 2009.

Prior to joining TODAY, Hager was a reading teacher at a public school in Baltimore. She began her career as an elementary school teacher in Washington, D.C., in 2005. She is currently an editor-at-large for Southern Living magazine.

Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Hager is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-seller “Sisters First,” written with her sister, Barbara Bush, and the New York Times best-seller “Ana’s Story: A Journey of Hope,” which she wrote after interning with UNICEF in Latin America. She also co-authored with her mother the children’s books “Our Great Big Backyard” and “Read All About It!”

As part of her work on TODAY, Hager received a 2012 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Morning Show. In 2011, she was honored as one of Glamour’s Women of the Year alongside her mother and sister.

Hager has conducted a wide range of interviews with notable figures, including former first lady Michelle Obama, Reese Witherspoon, Joanna Gaines, Katherine Schwarzenegger and fellow first daughter Susan Ford Bales.

In 2004, Hager graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English. She lives in New York with her husband, Henry Hager, and their two daughters, Mila and Poppy.

Hager is on Twitter @JennaBushHager.