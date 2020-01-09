Dylan Dreyer, weather anchor, Weekend TODAY and meteorologist, NBC News

Dylan Dreyer is the weather anchor of NBC News’ Weekend TODAY and Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, as well as a meteorologist for NBC News. Dreyer also serves as a weekday weather correspondent and regular co-host for TODAY and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

She is also the host of “Journey with Dylan Dreyer,” the Telly Award-winning program that airs Saturday mornings on NBC. In addition, she hosts a new Sirius XM radio show, “Off the Rails,” with co-hosts Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones.

Dreyer joined Weekend TODAY in 2012 from WHDH-TV, the NBC affiliate in Boston, where she served as the weekday morning meteorologist on “Today in New England” since 2007. In 2008, she was named Boston’s Best Meteorologist by Improper Bostonian magazine. From 2005 to 2007, Dreyer was the weekend meteorologist at WJAR-TV, the NBC affiliate in Providence, Rhode Island, and from 2003 to 2005 she was the weekend meteorologist at WICU-TV, the NBC affiliate in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Throughout the years, Dreyer has reported live for NBC News from some of history’s worst storms, including Hurricane Harvey, Boston’s record-breaking snowfall in 2015, and the North American polar vortex of 2014. She was also a part of the network’s extensive coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Dreyer graduated Cum Laude from Rutgers University in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology. During her time at Rutgers, she served as weather anchor for the Rutgers TV network and radio station. Dreyer is a recipient of the American Meteorological Society’s prestigious Seal of Approval award.

She resides in New York with husband Brian and sons Calvin and Oliver.

Dreyer is on Twitter at @DylanDreyerNBC.