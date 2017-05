Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel stir political passions with monologues

During his monologue Monday night, late-night host Stephen Colbert made a blunt joke about President Trump that spurred a #FireColbert hashtag as well as accusations of homophobia. The same night, Jimmy Kimmel spoke emotionally about his newborn son’s health issues, stirring fresh passions in the nation’s health care debate. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.