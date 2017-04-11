April 11th, 2017
See hero doctor Peter Gold watch his own shooting for the first time
In November 2015, Tulane University medical student Peter Gold tried to help a woman who was being dragged down a New Orleans street at gunpoint when the attacker shot him in the stomach and then tried to kill him. In a TODAY exclusive, Gold is joined by Matt Lauer as he views video of the shooting for the first time. Gold calls his survival and recovery “an incredible miracle” and says he thinks about the shooting every day. More on this story here.