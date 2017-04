Nikki Haley to North Korea: ‘Don’t give us a reason’ to fight with you

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, tells TODAY that Kim Jong-un “is starting to flex his muscles because he feels the pressure,” but add that “it’s a new day” when the U.S. and China are working together to contain North Korea. She says the U.S. is not looking for a fight with North Korea, “so don’t give us a reason.”