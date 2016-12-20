Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display Background Enhancements font Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans size T T T T color share link December 20th, 2016 Ab exercises for a strong core Anna Victoria shares three of her favorite ab exercises! More video 0:54 Sponsored Content Now Playing Pomegranate sparkler, peppermint martini: Low-calorie holiday cocktails 0:51 Sponsored Content Now Playing Woman loses 145 pounds thanks to lunch club 3:42 Sponsored Content Now Playing High-intensity interval training: Maximum results in a minimum of time 1:06 Sponsored Content Now Playing 3 exercises for toned legs TRENDING 0:59 Sponsored Content Now Playing See why golfing on a frozen lake just isn’t a good idea 1:11 Sponsored Content Now Playing Watch Caroline Kennedy play Santa in viral video 1:26 Sponsored Content Now Playing Monopoly hotline set up to settle disputes over classic game 1:16 Sponsored Content Now Playing You're less likely to die if your doctor is a woman, study suggests LIFESTYLE 4:40 Sponsored Content Now Playing Patterned pants, tulle skirts: Festive fashion ideas for the whole family 2:05 Sponsored Content Now Playing Henry Winkler can’t get enough of Al’s cold brew coffee, or the TODAY anchors 3:58 Sponsored Content Now Playing Pinterest shares a sneak peek at top trends for 2017: Is copper the new gold? 2:29 Sponsored Content Now Playing Is it ‘in line’ or ‘on line’? The battle lines are drawn! Most Watched 2:55 Sponsored Content Now Playing Pay-to-play questions arise about Donald Trump’s inauguration 2:15 Sponsored Content Now Playing Mexico fireworks explosion: At least 31 dead as investigators search for cause 2:26 Sponsored Content Now Playing Singer Richard Marx helps restrain man on plane, wife Daisy Fuentes captures moment 0:32 Sponsored Content Now Playing Amy Schumer buys back the farm her family lost – and gives it to dad 2:30 Sponsored Content Now Playing Taliban releases video of American woman, family pleading to Obama and Trump 2:05 Sponsored Content Now Playing Berlin truck attack: ISIS claims responsibility amid urgent search for suspect 0:41 Sponsored Content Now Playing Wide receiver Michael Floyd’s DUI arrest shown on police video