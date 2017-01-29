share tweet pin email

Every woman needs a sassy BFF who can step in to defend her against trolls. And when that friend happens to be a celebrity offering a modeling contract? Even better!

Zendaya, the actress and singer who has her own fashion line, was minding her own business, doing her own fabulous thing, when she stumbled across some cruel body-shaming from Twitter user @StarpowerXCV on Friday.

The original tweet has been deleted, but screen grabs show that it featured a side-by-side of an unnamed woman's selfies — one face, one full-body — with the caption, "Never trust a top half posing a-- female lmfao."

When you try to put a beautiful woman down, but the universe has bigger plans pic.twitter.com/dJrplfjagB — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) January 28, 2017

RELATED: Women's Running magazine features plus-size model on its cover

Zendaya decided to use her platform to clap back at the meme's creator in front of 7.2 million followers, saying, "She is fine as hell head to toe and garunteed (sic) does't (sic) know you exist my man."

She then asked for help finding the woman, saying that she'd love to feature her as a model for her clothing line, Daya by Zendaya.

Can we find her @....I'd love for her to be a @dayabyzendaya modelð¤ — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 28, 2017

RELATED: Model Ashley Graham to appear in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition

Twitter, of course, came through! The woman, a student who goes by the handle @_illestCee, joyfully accepted, saying that "becoming a plus size model has been my number one goal."

im really speechless right now because becoming a plus size model has been my number one goal — honey dip (@_illestCee) January 28, 2017

(And, for context, here are few more of @_illestCee's glamour shots. Serious model status!)

cause im ya favorite and you know it #bigfinechallenge pic.twitter.com/Q9o4WO0Omr — honey dip (@_illestCee) November 26, 2016

Unfortunately, @StarpowerXCV continues to shade her from afar. We won't dignify those tweets by reprinting them, but the rest of the internet is having none of it. As one Twitter user eloquently put it, "haters never prosper."

you posted this hoping to slander her but ended up getting her signed to model for zendaya lmaooo this the epitome of haters never prosper https://t.co/vaklWIpUJs — RO (@romanrochelle) January 28, 2017

And definitely not when Zendaya is involved. Thanks for the inspiring display of girl power, ladies — and good luck with the modeling career, @_illestCee!