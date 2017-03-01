People are really annoyed by Zara's 'love your curves' campaign

share tweet pin email

Fashion fans are lashing out at Zara for an ad campaign that encourages customers to "love your curves."

The controversial ad features two young women in skinny jeans and baseball T-shirts. But, as many people who saw the ad pointed out on social media, the women aren't exactly what we would call curvy.

And shoppers aren't happy:

ZARA DO YOU KNOW WHAT CURVES ARE pic.twitter.com/NjJaPnCNx2 — MattMo (@mattmodeterding) February 28, 2017

Hmm @ZARA - what curves? #bodypositivity still has a long way to go — Cecilia B. (@CBarbecot) March 1, 2017

RELATED: Old Navy ad with interracial family prompts social media outrage — and support

@ZARA I'd have a word with your advertising department.....curves?.....where?... pic.twitter.com/Ela4HiUsdO — Millie Faulkner (@MillieatLRC) February 15, 2017

You got to be kidding me with this bs, Zara haha these girls look good being skinny but there are thousands of beautiful curvy girls too. pic.twitter.com/OzYjxhaemY — Romy Hugens (@RomyHugens) March 1, 2017

Some called the ad a "marketing fail" and suggested the fast-fashion brand should work harder to include models of different shapes. Others wondered if the brand was trying to make a statement by suggesting that everyone — skinny models included — has curves and should love them.

RELATED: Victoria's Secret sparks outrage with ad campaign marketing lingerie as office wear

Zara is a Spanish company that has stores in many U.S. cities and across the world. It's not clear when the ad campaign launched or how many stores it's featured in.

RELATED: Are you saying 'Adidas' wrong? A-Z guide to brands you're mispronouncing

Zara has not yet returned TODAY Style's request for comment.