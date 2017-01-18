share tweet pin email

Have you ever looked closely at your makeup brushes? Really, really closely?

You might not want to, but maybe you should, because there could be a lot of gunk hiding there. One Imgur user recently posted a series of photos showing us exactly how much dirt and debris can get caught between the bristles of a powder brush or a mascara wand.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the images — but be warned, you might want to break out the cleaning supplies when you're done.

The photos show tiny hairs clinging to an eyebrow brush, the slick, greasy coating of an eyeliner brush after just one use, and specks of who-knows-what on other brushes you might have in your makeup kit. They're the kind of photos you don't really want to see, but at the same time, can't look away from.

But not all the photos are PSAs for makeup hygiene — some are simply pretty, like the zoomed-in view of a creamy, rose-colored blush and the sparkle of a shimmery, copper eye shadow.

Still, this is a better time than any to remind ourselves of the importance of washing makeup tools. Dirty brushes and sponges can cause breakouts and even infections.

Plus, keeping your brushes clean helps them last longer. You can wash them with a special brush cleanser, or simply use baby shampoo, or dish detergent for synthetic brushes. (For a more specific break-down of how to clean your brushes, click here.) Then lay the brushes flat to dry, and ta-da, you're done!