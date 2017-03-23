'You look like a movie star': Glam makeover leaves the Ambush team in awe

share tweet pin email

It was definitely chilly out on the plaza, but our Ambush Makeover team found two deserving ladies who were ready to ditch the puffy coats in exchange for a hot new look.

Celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin plucked two women from the crowd who were willing to hand over full control and let the Ambush team work their magic. The results were amazing!

Brooke Acosta-Rua

TODAY Brooke Acosta-Rua before our Ambush Makeover team took over.

Brooke Acosta-Rua stopped by the TODAY show with two other generations of her family in tow! Her mother and daughter were both on hand to encourage the mother of three to make a change. Her daughter Somerset was adamant, saying, "She deserves it. She's the best mom."

Acosta-Rua was game, telling TODAY, "I'm 51 and you only live once!"

TODAY Acosta-Rua is one hot momma!

When Acosta-Rua stepped out into the studio, her family barely recognized her! Licari added subtle highlights to her deep chestnut hair to lighten up her entire face, and hairstylist Arsen Gurgov cut off a few inches and styled the look into chic, piecey layers.

Even Martin was impressed with the transformation, saying, "You look like a movie star!" The stylist chose an appropriately elegant red dress to flatter Acosta-Rua's stunning figure and paired the look with a subtle gold bangle.

Check out the items below to get her look!

V-Neck Sheath Dress, $67, Lord & Taylor

Lord & Taylor

Band It Cuff, $123, Nissa

Nissa

Kay Sutterfield

TODAY Kay Sutterfield's ready for a new look to ring in a whole new chapter in her life!

Kay Sutterfield from Ada, Oklahoma, stopped by the plaza on a celebratory trip with her husband, De-Wayne. The couple thinks they're celebrating their 23rd year together (they married on a leap year), and with only a few months left before Sutterfield turns 60, there couldn't be a better time for a total transformation!

Her husband was skeptical at first, but after seeing his beautiful bride there was nothing but pure joy!

TODAY Sutterfield's hubby can't keep his eyes off her!

Gurgov cut off several inches for a bouncy, shoulder-length cut. Licari chose a single-process dye to seamlessly color any grays, and complemented the look with hand-painted highlights.

Martin styled Sutterfield in sleek separates that she can mix and match for a variety of different styles and events.

Browse items from Sutterfield's makeover below. Congratulations to both ladies on their stunning new looks!

Wild Leaves Cardigan, $89, Clara Sunwoo

Clara Sunwoo

Long Scoop Tank, $49, Clara Sunwoo

Clara Sunwoo

Fly-Away Pant, $99, Clara Sunwoo

Clara Sunwoo

Chain Tassel Necklace, $96, Marlyn Schiff