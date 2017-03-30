You won't believe how much women spend on makeup in a lifetime

share tweet pin email

Maybe you don't even notice the purchases: a tube of lipstick here, a fresh powder compact there. But it turns out, they add up — possibly to hundreds of thousands of dollars in a lifetime. (Seriously.)

Taking into consideration the price of each product, a new survey from SkinStore.com reports that the average woman wears about $8 worth of makeup and skincare products every day. That adds up to almost $250 a month and well over $200,000 in a lifetime.

In other words, enough to buy a house.

However, the company only considered the beauty routines of its customers, so we're going to assume that these women already care a good deal about skincare, and thus might have more expensive makeup arsenals than the rest of us.

Emma Campbell / SkinStore.com The survey looked at makeup habits across the country.

The survey also revealed that the average woman puts on 16 products before leaving the house. We know what you're thinking: 16?! Yes, it sounds like a lot, but take a moment to count. Maybe it's face wash and moisturizer when you first wake up, followed by foundation, concealer, eye shadow, mascara... your routine might not add up to 16, but it's not an unbelievable number.

The research also suggests that our makeup habits are, at least in part, influenced by where we're from.

Case in point: Californians are the quickest to apply makeup, with the average California woman spending no more than three minutes on the task, while New Yorkers take their time — up to 21 minutes, according to the survey. (Putting makeup on is apparently the only thing New Yorkers do slowly.) Alaska spends the most on moisturizer (no surprise there!), while Delaware spends the most on lipstick, and South Carolinians apparently shell out big bucks for foundation.

The company also looked at the popularity of certain makeup products, finding that a third of women won't leave the house without foundation, pink is the most popular shade of blush and nude is quickly replacing red as women's go-to lip color. Powder highlighters and eyebrow products are growing in popularity, too.

The company told TODAY that it surveyed 3,000 US women between the ages of 16 and 75, who answered questions about how they chose beauty products and how long they typically lasted.

We never realized our beauty habits were so costly! Maybe it's time to re-evaluate that no-makeup trend...