It's Fashion Week in New York so what better way to celebrate than by plucking two deserving ladies from the plaza for runway-worthy new looks! Our Ambush Makeover team of celebrity stylist Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin took two ladies from fine to fabulous and the results left their loved ones speechless...literally!

First up is Paralyn Reid from Dover, Delaware. The retired military analyst celebrated her 50th birthday today and couldn't think of a better way to start this new chapter of her life. She's hoping for something that her husband, Douglas, will like and of course something exciting!

TODAY After a big move and a big birthday, Reid was ready for a transformation!

Licari lightened Reid's hair color just a touch to brighten up her face just a bit and hairstylist Arsen Gurgov styled her hair into a versatile cut that will look just as great in her natural texture as it does when it's blown out! The side swept bangs created a sultry fun new look!

Nathan Congleton / Nathan Congleton/TODAY Va-va-voom! Reid looks like a million bucks!

Martin completed the look with sleek black separates and a camel leather jacket for a look that an easily be dressed up or dressed down with the right accessories.

TODAY No. Words.

Douglas may have seemed skeptical about his wife's new look at first but he came around and loved the outfit in particular!

Next up is Marilyn Trautmiller who came to the city to celebrate her daughter Sara's 40th birthday! The 62-year-old mother of five has 12 grandchildren and rarely wears makeup so this was the perfect chance to get a glamorous makeover!

TODAY Marilyn Trautmiller before her Ambush Makeover

Gurgov evened out her hair length, cropping it closer to the shoulders to balance out some of the shorter layers she had framing her face and Licari went with a honey hue to brighten up the whole look.

Nathan Congleton / Nathan Congleton/TODAY Trautmiller looks like a rockstar in her hip monochromatic outfit!

Martin also chose a leather jacket for Trautmiller, but this time she went for an all black color palate. The look perfectly balanced polished separates with an added touch of edge!

