It was foggy and misty on the plaza this morning, but that certainly didn't stop TODAY fans from coming out and vying for a chance to get an Ambush Makeover.

Hairstylist to the stars Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez had a tough choice when it came down to finding two lucky ladies to whom to give fabulous new looks. They scoured the crowd and landed on these lovely women who were in need of some pampering.

Jessica Brown

TODAY Jessica Brown before our Ambush Makeover team worked their magic.

First up was Jessica Brown, 42, from Oak Creek, Wisconsin. She was in the Big Apple for a girls' trip with her best friend since first grade, Amy. This mom of two works for the Department of Veterans Affairs and had been thinking about changing up her look, but wasn't quite sure what to do since her hair has a mind of its own. Well, our Ambush Makeover team came to the rescue!

TODAY Brown looks so glamorous!

"Oh, my God! You look amazing!" said Amy as soon as she saw her friend's big reveal.

TODAY Amy was shocked in the best way possible!

Next, it was time for Brown to see just how fabulous she looked.

"Woah! Wow! Wow! I look completely different," exclaimed Brown as she took a look at herself in the mirror.

Brown looked so gorgeous that even Hoda Kotb had to chime in.

"You look awesome," she said.

So what exactly did our Ambush Makeover team do?

Licari lightened Brown's hair to a beautiful, rich auburn color, which instantly warmed up her complexion. Hair guru Arsen Gurgov gave her a casual and chic cut that will be easy to maintain.

For the outfit, Vazquez had Brown rocking white flare jeans, a cool leather jacket and a bold statement necklace — a winning look, if we do say so ourselves!

Here's how you can get Brown's look yourself.

James Jean Women's Shayebel Jean in White Clean, $180, Amazon

Amazon

1. State Sleeveless V-Neck Sweater, $32, Neiman Marcus Last Call

Neiman March Last Call

1. State Long Sleeve Moto Jacket, $80, Saks Off 5th

Saks Off 5th

Bonnie Reeves

TODAY Bonnie Reeves just moments before our Ambush Makeover team got to work.

Bonnie Reeves, 46, from Lindale, Texas, is a mom of two who was hoping to get a gorgeous new look to celebrate her time in New York. She's coming up on her 18th wedding anniversary and just bought a farm, where she cares for chickens and mows the lawn. The retired Air Force veteran was ready for a little bit of relaxing and TLC.

TODAY Cheryl couldn't believe how fabulous her friend looked!

"Oh, my God! You look beautiful! Oh, my God!" said Reeves' very excited friend, Cheryl. "Awesome!"

"Oh, wow! So cool!" said Reeves upon seeing her, new glammed-up self.

To get this stunning look, Licari brightened up Reeves' natural color with some soft highlights. Makeup artist Edin O'Sullivan gave her a stunning bright-pink lip.

TODAY Now that's a stunning makeover!

For the outfit, Vazquez wanted to put Reeves in a beautiful color to match her warm personality. She picked a cobalt blue dress from Clara Sunwoo that had Reeves feeling "awesome," as she said.

Here's how to get Reeves' look:

Overlay Dress, $119, Clara Sunwoo

Clara Sunwoo

Both ladies look radiant!