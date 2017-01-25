share tweet pin email

You may already wear gold or chrome nail polish, but the new "wire nail" trend takes metallic manicures to the next level!

Leading the trend is manicure guru Eun Kyung Park, the founder of Unistella salon in Seoul, South Korea. She showed off some of her newest wire nail creations on the salon’s Instagram page.

#linework 해봄 궁금해서 자야지이제😴 #wireworknail #unistella A photo posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:06am PST

To create the look, Park uses tweezers to bend very thin gold wires into abstract shapes, then sticks them onto nails using gel. Then, she cures the nails under a UV light and seals everything in with a clear top coat.

RELATED: This easy, multi-color manicure will amp up your nails in minutes

Park drew inspiration for her wire nails from the interconnected lettering on neon signs.

“The way you use one long wire and bend it to create and connect the letters really attracted me,” she told TODAY.

Some of her designs feature metallic miniature sculptures pressed onto the nail’s surface, while others playfully hint at the outline of a more traditional manicure.

손톱이 길었으면 네일🙃 #fakenail #wirework #unistella A photo posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Jan 20, 2017 at 6:22pm PST

Others are even more minimalist with subtly edgy "cuticle cuffs."

💅🏻💅🏻 #cuticlecuff ❤ A photo posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:29am PST

RELATED: A-to-Z guide to the hottest nail trends of 2017

#백투터90s 엄마가했던 #복고네일 ㅋㅋ A photo posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:38pm PST

According to Park, wire nails are just another type of metallic accessory that people can wear on their hands, like rings.

❤ #wireworknail #minimalove #unistella A photo posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

And a wire manicure can last about three weeks, she says, as long as you use strong gel.

RELATED: Negative space nails are the cool nail art trend you need to try

Unlike other recent 3-D nail art trends, like succulent nails or fur nails, Park’s wire manicures actually seem wearable. This could be one of our favorite nail trends of 2017!