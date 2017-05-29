What to wear to every summer party

Humans don't technically hibernate, but if you take a look at the hours of Netflix watched between the months of January and April we may as well have. Now that the warm weather is finally here, we're ready to bust out of that cave known as the living room (aptly nicknamed the den in some households) for some post-winter partying.
A full social calendar can be great, but not when your closet is empty! Luckily, Kahlana Barfield, fashion and beauty editor of InStyle Magazine, stopped by this morning to help you plan the perfect outfit for every occasion.
Memorial Day barbecue
Memorial Day signals the unofficial beginning of summer, so embrace it! Off-the-shoulder tops are still holding strong so show some skin and pair a cute top with some shorts and a pair of comfortable wedges.
Preety Top, $170, Club Monaco
Ramie-Blend Shorts, $50, Mango
Denim Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $65, Soludos
Beach bash
The one-piece is officially back! Embrace this trendy style in a ruched swimsuit for your next poolside party or sandy soiree. Top it off with a menswear inspired hat and a cover-up that can take you from the beach to the streets.
Femme One-Piece Swimsuit, $98, J.Crew
Long Shirt Dress, $40, Zara
Daytime adventure
Whether you're heading to an amusement park or hitting the open road for a cross-country trip, some of the best summer fun is had during the day. Functionality is super important for these all-day activities, so a no-fuss jumpsuit is the perfect option for your next adventure.
Striped Cold-Shoulder Jumpsuit, $128, Madewell
Converse Chuck Taylor Low Top, $50, Nike
Fourth of July
You can't go wrong by wearing good old red, white and blue for this holiday. Mix up the patriotic color scheme with interesting patterns, like this polo top, and round out the look with accessories like a straw hat for a balanced look that you can wear beyond Independence Day.
Short-Sleeve Tie-Front Shirt, $70, Madewell
Midi Skirt, $98, Madewell
Packable Straw Hat, $50, J.Crew
