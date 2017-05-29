What to wear to every summer party

share tweet pin email

Humans don't technically hibernate, but if you take a look at the hours of Netflix watched between the months of January and April we may as well have. Now that the warm weather is finally here, we're ready to bust out of that cave known as the living room (aptly nicknamed the den in some households) for some post-winter partying.

A full social calendar can be great, but not when your closet is empty! Luckily, Kahlana Barfield, fashion and beauty editor of InStyle Magazine, stopped by this morning to help you plan the perfect outfit for every occasion.

Memorial Day barbecue

Memorial Day signals the unofficial beginning of summer, so embrace it! Off-the-shoulder tops are still holding strong so show some skin and pair a cute top with some shorts and a pair of comfortable wedges.

Preety Top, $170, Club Monaco

Club Monaco

Ramie-Blend Shorts, $50, Mango

Mango

Denim Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $65, Soludos

Soludos

Beach bash

The one-piece is officially back! Embrace this trendy style in a ruched swimsuit for your next poolside party or sandy soiree. Top it off with a menswear inspired hat and a cover-up that can take you from the beach to the streets.

Femme One-Piece Swimsuit, $98, J.Crew

J.Crew

Long Shirt Dress, $40, Zara

Zara

Daytime adventure

Whether you're heading to an amusement park or hitting the open road for a cross-country trip, some of the best summer fun is had during the day. Functionality is super important for these all-day activities, so a no-fuss jumpsuit is the perfect option for your next adventure.

Striped Cold-Shoulder Jumpsuit, $128, Madewell

Madewell

Converse Chuck Taylor Low Top, $50, Nike

Nike

Fourth of July

You can't go wrong by wearing good old red, white and blue for this holiday. Mix up the patriotic color scheme with interesting patterns, like this polo top, and round out the look with accessories like a straw hat for a balanced look that you can wear beyond Independence Day.

Short-Sleeve Tie-Front Shirt, $70, Madewell

Madewell

Midi Skirt, $98, Madewell

Madewell

Packable Straw Hat, $50, J.Crew

J.Crew

