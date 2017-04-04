The 1 skin care buy Emma Watson swears by for glowing skin

share tweet pin email

If you haven't seen "Beauty and the Beast" by now, well, you're probably the only one left. This popular '90s throwback is killing it at the box office. But as we watched the film, something else kept us fascinated: Emma Watson's gorgeous skin.

Luckily, the actress set up an Instagram account dedicated to her looks throughout the film's press tour and let us in on some seriously great style and beauty tips in the captions.

On the star's last press day in London, she rocked a cutout black ensemble and revealed some of her skin care must-haves.

And while we weren't surprised to see eco-friendly options — since she's recently spoken about her quest to create a sustainable beauty routine — we were surprised by just how accessible and affordable some of these products are!

John Phillips / Getty Images Her skin is literally glowing!

For example, the Hydrating Mist Toner from Australian drugstore-favorite brand Sukin is practically a steal at $12.

If you're asking yourself: What is toner and why should I try it? Watson's glowing skin says it all. Toner not only tightens and shrinks pores but also leaves skin looking moisturized and refreshed, creating the perfectly dewy vibe.

Slideshow Photos Shutterstock, Getty Images Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle Emma Watson has played Hermione in the "Harry Potter" and Belle in "Beauty and the Beast." Take a look back at her gorgeous hair evolution! Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2000 - Just a fresh-faced 10-year-old at the time, Emma Watson was announced as the actress picked to play Hermione Granger in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The young star sported eyebrow-grazing bangs and wavy hair like her character. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2001 - Watson parted her bangs and pulled her hair back into an age-appropriate updo for the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in New York City. Matt Baron/BEI via Shutterstock

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2002 - The star curled her long locks in cascading waves and accented the look with a white flower for an event in London. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2002 - Emma Watson pulled back the crown of her hair into delicate twists, a trendy style at the time, for the New York premiere of "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2002 - Days later, the star styled her hair in a sleek, straight look for the Los Angeles premiere of "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." BEI via Shutterstock

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2004 - Watson rocked an '80s-style side ponytail for a film premiere in London. UK Press via Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2004 - The actress sported hair a shade lighter than her natural color and styled her tresses in flattering ringlets and a deep side part for an appearance on MTV's "Total Request Live" in 2004. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2004 - Watson pulled her hair back into an elegant updo with added volume on top and side-swept bangs. She added a white flower to match the embellishments on her dress at the London premiere of "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban." AP

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2005 - At 15, Watson wore her hair in messy, tousled waves for the BAFTAs in 2005. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2005 - The star wore her hair in a curly updo for the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" in 2005. She accessorized the look with a ribbon for a look that played off the '20s-style of her silk dress! Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2005 - For an event in Tokyo, Emma Watson embraced her hair's natural texture and added a thick black headband. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2007 - Watson joined her co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, right, and Rupert Grint for an event supporting "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix." The star cut inches off her shoulder-length locks for a fresh, mature new 'do. AP

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2007 - Looking suddenly all grown up, the actress stepped out at London Fashion Week with a soft, loose hairstyle. A delicate braid acted as a headband for the romantic style that framed her face and accentuated her dramatic smokey eye. AP

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2007 - Watson attended a charity event in 2007 and sported a chic chignon with pulled back bangs and delicate wisps of hair at the temple for an effortlessly pulled-together look. UK Press via Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2008 - Watson attended the premiere of her film "The Tale of Despereaux" in Los Angeles with bouncy curls and face-framing bangs. WireImage

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2009 - The star matched the edgy vibe of her silver moto jacket with lighter, straightened locks and a deep side part. Corbis via Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2009 - At the premiere of the sixth "Harry Potter" film, Watson arrived in a piece-y updo with two red ribbons snaked throughout. UK Press via Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2009 - Looking very New York City chic, Watson paired a leather cutout dress with a classic blowout that featured just a subtle curl at the edges. Corbis via Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2010 - The stylish actress chopped off a few inches of her hair for a trendy lob in 2010. She wore her hair in voluminous curls to attend the Met Gala that year. AP

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2010 - A few months later, she grew out her hair and sported longer locks for the Glastonbury music festival. She wore her hair in a loose side braid for the outdoor event. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2010 - To step out from Hermione Granger's shadow, Watson cut her hair into a dramatic pixie after the cast finished filming the final installment of the franchise. The star recently told Vanity Fair, "It's the sexiest I've ever felt." AP

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2010 - The star added an extra feminine touch to her new 'do with a dainty gold headband. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2011 - Watson attended an awards show in London wearing her hair in a slicked back style and bold side part. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2011 - The star attended an event for the final Harry Potter film, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2," wearing her hair in a chic, overgrown pixie. WireImage

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2012 - Emma Watson attended a pre-awards show party in London, sporting her short locks in a slicked-back style with a deep side part. WireImage

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2012 - In September 2012, Watson attended a screening of "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" in New York City. She showed off her blunt bob styled in a sleek, straight fashion. WireImage

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2012 - One month later, Watson styled her short 'do in a windswept bun framed by shorter layers around the face. The look was effortless and fun; the perfect choice for an industry event in Hollywood. FilmMagic

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2013 - The actress wore her hair in a sculpted faux-bob for the premiere of "This is the End" in Hollywood. The polished look was a departure from her typical fuss-free style. FilmMagic

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2013 - Watson continued her streak of daring updos for the Los Angeles premiere of "The Bling Ring." The star opted for a pulled-back look with interlocking braids at the nape of the neck for a cool, bohemian take on the standard style. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2014 - Watson attended the Oscars in March 2014 where she rocked distinct side bangs and a low ponytail for the award ceremony. FilmMagic

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2014 - Later that month, Watson attended the premiere of "Noah" in Madrid. She wore her shoulder-length hair in effortless waves and a deep side part. FilmMagic

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2014 - This was a look to remember! Watson accentuated her sleek Calvin Klein dress with an elegant topknot and shimmering silver accents at the base of the bun. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2014 - Later that year, Watson went with old Hollywood curls for the British Fashion Awards. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2016 - In March 2016, Watson showed off her short locks while lighting the Empire State Building for International Women's Day. The star chopped off several inches for a chin-length bob with blunt bangs in a softer, strawberry-blond hue. FilmMagic

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2016 - Watson attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April 2016 where she pulled back her hair for a slicked back look. This sleek style has become one of the biggest trends for spring! FilmMagic

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2016 - The star also embraced the slicked back look for the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The edgy look fit perfectly with the "Manus x Machina" theme of the evening. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2016 - Watson sported a darker hair color for the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year awards in October 2016. The actress chose a center part and pulled her hair back into a loose, curly updo for the event. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2017 - Gearing up for her debut as Belle in the live-action "Beauty and the Beast" film, Emma Watson looked every inch the princess at the Elle Style Awards in February 2017. The star pulled her hair back in a polished ponytail for an effortlessly glamorous effect. Getty Images

Check out the list below to shop Watson's pick and some of our other favorite toners.

Sukin Hydrating Mist Toner, $12, Amazon

Amazon

The Sukin toner Watson uses is made from chamomile and rosewater, which naturally helps soothe tired skin — so it's basically essential on a long, worldwide press tour.

Fresh Rose Floral Toner, $40, Sephora

Sephora

This luxurious toner also includes rosewater to cool irritated or red skin. The formula comes out in a gentle mist so it can easily be re-applied throughout the day to refresh dull skin.

No7 Refreshing Toner, $9, Target

Target

This No7 toner is designed to wipe away any lingering product, leaving skin clean and fresh. The added rosehip oil locks in natural moisture.

L'Oreal Paris HydraFresh Toner, $6, Walmart

Walmart

L'Oreal's toner is an affordable addition to any beauty addict's morning routine. Vitamin B5 helps lock in moisture.

Mario Badescu Aloe Vera Toner, $15, Ulta

Ulta

This classic aloe vera toner is extremely mild and soothes irritation while removing pore-clogging debris.