share tweet pin email

What's old can definitely be new again!

After sharing this story about a sweet daughter who wore her mother's prom dress 20 years later, we were delighted to find that many of our readers had shared the same experience with their families.

This mom clearly must've made her dress well in 1987, because her daughter wore it in 2017 and looked just as beautiful. Our favorite part might just be that her daughter re-created the same pose.

In this case, passing down that perfect dress is a family affair! First worn in 1962, it has since been worn by two daughters and one granddaughter.

This dress is just perfect — and after pairing it with a pair of nude pumps, we're sure Krupa was the star of her sorority formal. She notes that it's been passed down from her grandmother, to her aunt and now to her.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Blast from the past: See Dylan and Sheinelle's prom photos Play Video - 1:58 Blast from the past: See Dylan and Sheinelle's prom photos Play Video - 1:58

This form-fitting number proves that black never goes out of style. The mother originally wore the dress in 1990, but her daughter rocked it for this year's prom.

After this girl's prom dress arrived and fell short of her expectations, she raided her mom's closet. Boy, did it ever pay off! We're loving how she paired gorgeous black lace-up heels, which perfectly complimented the back of the gown.

This mom and daughter pulled off the same dress flawlessly — 24 years apart!

RELATED: The hottest trends for prom 2017

This dress was just as bold in 1998 as it was in 2017, and we're loving both renditions of the look.

We love how this mom and daughter styled both their looks and their dates!

All of these looks have proven to us that the best fashion accessory just may be sentimental value.

Thank you for sharing these sweet moments with us, ladies!