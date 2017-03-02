Looking for a vacuum? Here's why now is the perfect time to buy

share tweet pin email

When it comes to saving money, timing is everything. Not only is March a great time of year to save big on seasonal items like Easter decor and spring cleaning supplies, but it’s also the perfect season to get a head start on wedding and grad season gifts. Below, some of the best steals and deals of the month for nearly everyone in the family.

Easter and Passover decor

Getty Images stock

Spring is the time of year when many people celebrate major holidays, such as Easter and Passover. To help you prep for the celebrations, many stores offer good deals on decorations, paper and party goods, chocolates and spring attire.

Easter Lunch Plates, $3, Jo-Ann

Jo-Ann

Easter Napkins, $3, Jo-Ann

Jo-Ann

Glitz Egg Dye Kit, $4, Jo-Ann

Jo-Ann

Roll It! Egg Decorating Kit, $4, Jo-Ann

Jo-Ann

Curly Blue Bow, $4, Jo-Ann

Jo-Ann

Easter String Lights, $6, Jo-Ann

Jo-Ann

Easter Invitations, $20, Tinyprints

Tinyprints

Paisley Halter Dress, $17, Kmart

Kmart

Sleeveless Sheath Dress, $30, Sears

Sears

Frozen food

Shutterstock

March is National Frozen Food Month, so a variety of grocery stores will offer sales and special promotions on frozen veggies, fruits, meat, poultry, pizza, ice cream and more. Stock up now and you can preserve the savings for months to come. Tons of pizza chains will also be providing great deals on delivery pizza thanks to March Madness!

Get two large, two-topping pizzas from Pizza Hut for just $8 from March 3 — April 3. Papa John's is offering one pan or one large, two-topping pizza for $10 if you order online through April 2. Domino's is also offering a two-topping pan pizza for $9 or a large three-topping pizza for $8 all month long.

Golf gear

Many companies release new models of golf clubs, shoes, and gear in the summer, so you may score deals on older golf merchandise in March. Dick's Sporting Goods is offering buy one, get one for 50 percent off select golf shirts, pants, shorts and hats in addition to $100 off select golf club sets.

Slazenger Solid Golf Polo, $30, Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods

Top Flite 13-Piece Golf Set, $200, Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods

Top Flite 15-pack Golf Balls, $18, Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods

Gardening tools

Shutterstock

The warmer weather ushers in flowers, green lawns and the urge to get active outdoors. March is a great time of year to save big on flowers, seeds, gardening supplies, potting soil and gardening gear. True Value is offering deals on weed killers, bird food and potting mix from March 8 — March 14 and Ace Hardware has discounts on gardening tools all month long.

Ace Wheelbarrow, $40, Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware

Heavy Duty Garden Hose, $35, Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware

Multi-purpose Shovel, $15, Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware

Combination Fertilizer, $10, Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware

Spring cleaning supplies

Shutterstock

The spring season is synonymous with renewal, and many people take this opportunity to clean their closets and homes. As a result, you can find good deals on cleaning supplies this time of year.

Best Buy is offering great deals on appliances — all month long you can save up to $150 off select Dyson vacuums and $30 off select Shark vacuums. Lowes is also offering deals of up to 25 percent off select Shark vacuums through March 20.

Staples has you covered for all your cleaning basics including paper towels, disinfecting wipes and surface cleaners and Office Depot has even more discounts on Mr. Clean cleaning supplies and select paper towel sets. Save 20 percent off select Method laundry supplies and get great discounts on Method cleaning supplies at Target from Mac. 19 — Mar. 25.

Wedding, graduation and Father's Day gifts

Shutterstock

Wedding season doesn't officially kick off until June, so March is a smart time of year to get a head start on popular engagement and wedding gifts such as kitchen appliances, crystal, China, stemware and flatware. And while graduation season and Father’s Day may be months away, this is a good time of year for savvy shoppers to plan ahead on gift giving by shopping for TVs, laptops, smartphones and other small personal entertainment devices.

JCPenney has great deals on small kitchen appliances from March 9 — March 29 and Pier 1 Imports is offering 20 percent off all hand-painted glassware through Mar. 19. Macy's and Sears are also offering great discounts on kitchen gear. Scope out the biggest deals at Macy's from March 3 — March 4 when you can save up to 40 percent off select glassware and serveware.

Best Buy and Kmart are the stores to shop if you're looking to give electronics as gifts. Best Buy is offering savings of up to $170 off Apple products and $100 off select Smart TVs. Kmart also has great savings on electronics with discounts around $25 for Blu-Ray players and select TVs through March 4.

Happy Blooms Painted Tumbler, $8, Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports

Tiered Server, $58, Macy's

Macy's

Whiteware Chip and Dip, $43, Macy's

Macy's

Rectangular Tiered Server, $58, Macy's

Macy's

NutriBullet Rx Blender, $169, Sears

Sears

Macbook Air, $900, Best Buy

Best Buy

49-in. Smart TV, $300, Best Buy

Best Buy

Samsung Smart Blu-Ray Player, $58, Kmart

Kmart

Thrift store finds

We all try to clean out our closets in the spring, which means it's the perfect time to look around for great finds at thrift shops and consignment stores.

Monday is the best day of the week to shop at secondhand stores because most people sell and consign clothing over the weekend. This month, racks will be stocked with designer sunglasses, trench coats, sandals and resortwear. Check out online consignment shops like Crossroads Trading or 2nd Time Around for gently worn designer pieces at a bargain.

Happy shopping!