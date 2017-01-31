What to buy in February: Jewelry, mattresses, exercise gear and more

share tweet pin email

If you’ve got Valentine’s Day on your mind, you’re in luck. February is the time of year to save big on romantic trips and sparkly jewels, but you can also stock up on home necessities such as mattresses and appliances. You just have to know where to go and when to buy.

Presidents Day

Presidents Day sales translate into big savings in a variety of categories. This is the time of year to swap out your mattress (you should be doing this every seven years or so anyway), upgrade your furniture and take advantage of housewares sales. Plus, if you resolved to work out more in 2017, you’re in luck. You can find some good discounts on at-home fitness equipment as well.

Mattresses

Macy's: Feb. 9 — Feb. 11: Save $100 off select mattress sets by Sealy, Serta and Beautyrest.

Sears: Now — Feb. 4: Save between 50 and 60 percent on select mattresses from Serta, Sealy and more.

Overstock: Feb. 10 — Feb. 23: Save up to 65 percent on mattresses and memory foam from select Serta, Sealy and Simmons brands.

Sleep Number: Feb. 2 — Feb. 26: Save $200 on Queen Sleep Number c2 mattresses and 50 percent on the Sleep Number iLE bed with SleepIQ technology.

Mattress Firm: Now — Feb. 26: Save up to $500 on select Tempur-Pedic adjustable mattress sets.

Pillows

Sleep Number: Feb. 2 — Feb. 26: Buy one Sleep Number pillow, get one for 50 percent off. Select blankets, comforters and sheets are also 20 percent off.

Macy's: Feb. 9 — Feb. 11: Save 60 percent off select down and feather pillows and between 50 and 60 percent off memory foam pillows from SensorFel, Tempur-Pedic and more.

Furniture

Kmart: Now — Feb. 4: Save up to 33 percent on dining furniture, up to 30 percent on bedroom furniture, and up to 20 percent on area and accent rugs.

Sears: Now — Feb. 4: Save up to 30 percent on all bedroom furniture and futons.

Macy's: Feb. 9 — Feb. 11: Save up to $600 on select dining sets, up to $1,200 on select chaise sectionals and up to $400 on select leather sofas.

Pier 1 Imports: Now — Feb. 26: Save 20 percent on select drinkware, dinnerware and serveware. Also save up to 15 percent on all bedroom furniture.

Overstock: Now — Feb. 28: Save up to 15 percent on select living room, dining room and bedroom furniture.

Housewares

Overstock: Now — Feb. 28: Save up to 10 percent on select pots, pans, glassware and utensils.

Lowe's: Now — Apr. 1: Save up to $150 on select Dyson vacuums, and from Feb. 22 — Feb. 27 save 25 percent on select Shark vacuums. From Feb. 8 — Apr. 1 save up to 35 percent on select washers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, stoves, ranges and dishwashers.

Sears: Now — Feb. 4: Save up to 40 percent on select small kitchen appliances.

Macy's: Feb. 9 — Feb. 11: Save 40 percent on select serveware, 50 percent on select drinkware, and 40 percent on select dinnerware and glassware.

JCPenney: Now — Feb. 28: Save 30 percent on select dinnerware, 40 percent on select tableware including cheeseboards, cake stands and trays, and up to $100 on select cookware sets.

Kmart: Now — Feb. 4: Save up to $25 on select toasters, hand mixers, coffeemakers, blenders and slow cookers.

Exercise Equipment

Total Gym: Feb. 1— Feb. 28: Save $300 on the Total Gym Row Trainer.

Sears: Now — Feb. 4: Save $320 on select NordicTrack treadmills and $500 on select NordicTrack elliptical trainers.

SPRI: Feb. 1 — Feb. 3 and Feb. 6 — Feb. 12: Save 10 percent on flexibility and mobility gear, including foam rollers, exercise mats and Pilates power rings.

DICK'S Sporting Goods: Feb. 1 — Feb. 28: Save $200 on the BowFlex Max Trainer.

Valentine's Day

In anticipation of Valentine's Day, many jewelry stores offer discounts and promos on their sparkliest offerings. For those who want to whisk their loved one away on a romantic trip, February is the time of year to make a great escape. Thanks to low demand for travel, you may be able to find a deal at your favorite travel destination.

Jewelry

Blue Nile: Feb. 2 — Feb. 13: Save up to 25 percent on select diamond, gemstone, silver, gold and pearl jewelry.

Macy's: Feb. 9 — Feb. 11: Save 70 percent on all 10-karat and 14-karat gold earrings and up to $600 on select diamond earrings.

Kay Jewelers: Feb. 2 — Feb. 14: Save 30 percent storewide.

Zales: Feb. 2 — Feb. 5: Save 10 percent on purchases up to $1,499, 15 percent on purchases from $1,500 to $3,999, and 20 percent on purchases over $4,000.

Jared Galleria of Jewelry: Feb. 2 — Feb. 14: Earn $200 in Jared rewards for every $500 spent.

Vacations

Viking River Cruises: Now — Feb. 28: Viking Cruises is offering 2-for-1 cruise fares, and you may be able to get steep discounts on airfare for some itineraries.

Norwegian Cruise Line: Now — Mar. 5: If you book a cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line in the sale window, you can choose up to five free on-board amenities (depending on the stateroom category booked), including free open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursions, or free Wi-Fi.

Trivago: Now — Feb. 28: Book and travel this month and save up to 40 percent on hotel rates in places like Florence, Barcelona and Prague.

Expedia: Now — Feb. 28: If you book in February and travel in February or March, you can save anywhere from 20 to 45 percent on select four-star hotels in Cabo, New York, Cancun and Los Angeles.

Flowers

ProFlowers: Now — Feb. 14: Get 40 percent off one dozen assorted roses or 15 sweetheart tulips, plus a mason vase and chocolate.

Ode a La Rose: Feb. 1 — Feb. 16: Save 20 percent on a dozen roses.

Housing

With school season in full effect and colder temps nationwide, January and February months are a good time to buy a new home at a great price. According to Realtor.com, home sales prices during February are typically 12.9 percent lower than in June, and sales volume during February is typically 44 percent lower than in July.

Canned Foods

February is National Canned Food Month. To celebrate, many grocery stores and supermarkets may offer discounts on a variety of canned fruits, vegetables, beans, meats and seafood, so stock up now.