Going to a summer wedding? Here's how to crack that confusing dress code

Summer is in full swing, which means wedding season is upon us.
But being a wedding guest a little more complicated than it used to be. Dress codes used to feel fairly straightforward, but couples nowadays are getting more creative — and it's not always easy to figure what to wear. Editor-in-chief of Brides magazine, Keija Minor, and style expert George Kotsiopoulos visited TODAY Friday to help us decode some of the invites that have us stumped.
Black-tie optional
Keeping it classic and formal should do the trick for this dress code. Minor loves an elegant, floor-length gown or even a fancy cocktail dress. Don't forget to round off your look by accessorizing with a matching clutch or jewelry.
For the guys, Kotsiopoulos recommends picking your best business suit — fit is key! Also, a pocket square and tie are a must to top off a clean and classy look.
Long Halterneck Dress, $70, H&M
Light Gray Slim Fit Suit, $200, Topman
Festive attire
The festive dress code is all about adding a bit of fashion-forward fun to a formal ensemble. Bold textures, colors and playful prints are all encouraged! Minor loves a bit of sparkle, so add some zest to your outfit by playing around with shiny metallics.
Kotisiopoulos recommends that guys swap plain ties for something with a fun print. As for the shoes, some toned-down sneakers will do the trick!
Cheetah Tie, $18, Zara
Haener, $80, Aldo
Fringed Dress, $40, Zara
Beach chic
Think cool, flowy and comfortable for a beach wedding. Effortless pieces for the whole family include off-the-shoulder maxi dresses for the ladies and lots of linen for the gentlemen. Choosing a cotton or linen suit will help to lighten up the look more than traditional black or navy.
Frilled Halter Dress, $16, Zara
Bar III Printed Cold-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $50, Macy’s
Short-Sleeved Shirt, $30, H&M
Solid Pique Polo Shirt, $39, Brook’s Brothers
Linen Blazer Slim Fit, $80, H&M
Linen Suit Pants Slim Fit, $35, H&M
Polo Shirt, $8, H&M
Polo Shirt, $8, H&M
Chino Shorts, $13, H&M
Oxford Shorts, $18, H&M
Cotton Blazer, $35, H&M