Going to a summer wedding? Here's how to crack that confusing dress code

Summer is in full swing, which means wedding season is upon us.

But being a wedding guest a little more complicated than it used to be. Dress codes used to feel fairly straightforward, but couples nowadays are getting more creative — and it's not always easy to figure what to wear. Editor-in-chief of Brides magazine, Keija Minor, and style expert George Kotsiopoulos visited TODAY Friday to help us decode some of the invites that have us stumped.

Flowy dresses, linen suits: How to determine a wedding dress code

Flowy dresses, linen suits: How to determine a wedding dress code

Black-tie optional

Keeping it classic and formal should do the trick for this dress code. Minor loves an elegant, floor-length gown or even a fancy cocktail dress. Don't forget to round off your look by accessorizing with a matching clutch or jewelry.

For the guys, Kotsiopoulos recommends picking your best business suit — fit is key! Also, a pocket square and tie are a must to top off a clean and classy look.

Long Halterneck Dress, $70, H&M

H&amp;M

Light Gray Slim Fit Suit, $200, Topman

Topman

Festive attire

The festive dress code is all about adding a bit of fashion-forward fun to a formal ensemble. Bold textures, colors and playful prints are all encouraged! Minor loves a bit of sparkle, so add some zest to your outfit by playing around with shiny metallics.

Kotisiopoulos recommends that guys swap plain ties for something with a fun print. As for the shoes, some toned-down sneakers will do the trick!

Cheetah Tie, $18, Zara

Zara

Haener, $80, Aldo

Muto, Jordan (206479705) / Aldo

Fringed Dress, $40, Zara

Zara

Beach chic

Think cool, flowy and comfortable for a beach wedding. Effortless pieces for the whole family include off-the-shoulder maxi dresses for the ladies and lots of linen for the gentlemen. Choosing a cotton or linen suit will help to lighten up the look more than traditional black or navy.

Frilled Halter Dress, $16, Zara

Zara

Bar III Printed Cold-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $50, Macy’s

Macy's

Short-Sleeved Shirt, $30, H&M

H&amp;M

Solid Pique Polo Shirt, $39, Brook’s Brothers

Brook's Brothers

Linen Blazer Slim Fit, $80, H&M

H&amp;M

Linen Suit Pants Slim Fit, $35, H&M

H&amp;M

Polo Shirt, $8, H&M

H&amp;M

Polo Shirt, $8, H&M

H&amp;M

Chino Shorts, $13, H&M

H&amp;M

Oxford Shorts, $18, H&M

H&amp;M

Cotton Blazer, $35, H&M

H&amp;M

