Going to a summer wedding? Here's how to crack that confusing dress code

share tweet pin email

Summer is in full swing, which means wedding season is upon us.

But being a wedding guest a little more complicated than it used to be. Dress codes used to feel fairly straightforward, but couples nowadays are getting more creative — and it's not always easy to figure what to wear. Editor-in-chief of Brides magazine, Keija Minor, and style expert George Kotsiopoulos visited TODAY Friday to help us decode some of the invites that have us stumped.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Flowy dresses, linen suits: How to determine a wedding dress code Play Video - 4:57 Flowy dresses, linen suits: How to determine a wedding dress code Play Video - 4:57

Black-tie optional

Keeping it classic and formal should do the trick for this dress code. Minor loves an elegant, floor-length gown or even a fancy cocktail dress. Don't forget to round off your look by accessorizing with a matching clutch or jewelry.

For the guys, Kotsiopoulos recommends picking your best business suit — fit is key! Also, a pocket square and tie are a must to top off a clean and classy look.

TODAY

Long Halterneck Dress, $70, H&M

H&M

Light Gray Slim Fit Suit, $200, Topman

Topman

Festive attire

The festive dress code is all about adding a bit of fashion-forward fun to a formal ensemble. Bold textures, colors and playful prints are all encouraged! Minor loves a bit of sparkle, so add some zest to your outfit by playing around with shiny metallics.

Kotisiopoulos recommends that guys swap plain ties for something with a fun print. As for the shoes, some toned-down sneakers will do the trick!

TODAY

Cheetah Tie, $18, Zara

Zara

Haener, $80, Aldo

Muto, Jordan (206479705) / Aldo

Fringed Dress, $40, Zara

Zara

Beach chic

Think cool, flowy and comfortable for a beach wedding. Effortless pieces for the whole family include off-the-shoulder maxi dresses for the ladies and lots of linen for the gentlemen. Choosing a cotton or linen suit will help to lighten up the look more than traditional black or navy.

TODAY

Frilled Halter Dress, $16, Zara

Zara

Bar III Printed Cold-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $50, Macy’s

Macy's

Short-Sleeved Shirt, $30, H&M

H&M

Solid Pique Polo Shirt, $39, Brook’s Brothers

Brook's Brothers

Linen Blazer Slim Fit, $80, H&M

H&M

Linen Suit Pants Slim Fit, $35, H&M

H&M

Polo Shirt, $8, H&M

H&M

Polo Shirt, $8, H&M

H&M

Chino Shorts, $13, H&M

H&M

Oxford Shorts, $18, H&M

H&M

Cotton Blazer, $35, H&M