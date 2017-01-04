This wedding day manicure is perfectly subtle, yet special

share tweet pin email

You've found the one, picked a day, ordered a dress, hired a photographer, sent out invitations and planned a full day's worth (or weekend's worth) celebration of your love. After all that, it's understandable that you want picture-perfect nails for the big day!

If you're hoping for something more special than a basic manicure on your wedding day, this pearl-encrusted design is the wedding day nail art for you.

The experts at Paintbox showed us how to create an accent nail that will highlight your flawless new bling. Follow the steps below to get the look yourself!

W is for ... Wedding day nails

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

1. Prep the nail and apply a base coat and primary color. Allow polish to dry.

2. Apply a large dot of top coat where you want the jewels to be placed.

3. Dip an orange wood stick in top coat or use pointed tweezers to pick up a jewel and press it lightly onnto the wet top coat on your nail. Repeat with other jewels and small pearls.

Pro tip: If the jewels are having a hard time sticking, try applying an extra bit of top coat where needed.

4. Apply a final layer of top coat over all the appliques and allow the polish to dry.