Summer is all about fun — well, that and heat and humidity. Whether you’re sweating it out in the city or cooling off at the beach or pool, regular mascara simply won’t cut it. TODAY Style tapped celebrity makeup artists to find out the best drugstore mascaras that won’t smudge or budge, no matter how how high the temperature climbs.

These waterproof wonders will guarantee you have a gorgeous summer!

1. Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara, $4, Amazon

Maybelline

"I will always be loyal to Great Lash. It‘s a classic for a reason: It always looks natural, doesn't clump, isn’t heavy and actually stays put all day — even if you go into the water. It’s a summertime necessity," says Katie Danza, a celebrity makeup artist, who has worked with Suki Waterhouse and Jessica Szohr.

Loved getting @sukiwaterhouse ready for @katyperry's birthday party this weekend 😍 #makeupbykatiedanza A post shared by Katie Danza (@ktdanza) on Oct 31, 2016 at 2:59pm PDT

2. Covergirl Total Tease Waterproof Mascara, $8, Amazon

Covergirl

“It's so great for length and separation. Plus, it holds a curl really well, which is hard to find,” says Katie Jane Hughes, a celebrity makeup artist, who has worked with Emmy Rossum and Whitney Port.

3. L'Oréal Voluminous Waterproof Mascara in Carbon Black, $8, Ulta

L'Oreal

“I’ve used a lot of mascaras in my 20 years as a professional makeup artist, but I always find myself going back to this. It delivers those full, flirty lashes that every girl wants. I can count on it to give me the best results, and never have to worry about it smudging, clumping or flaking,” says Brandy Gomez-Duplessis, a celebrity makeup artist, who has worked with Ellie Goulding and Kerry Washington.

4. e.l.f. Waterproof Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara, $3, Walmart

e.l.f.

“This mascara is great for adding length, but what’s most impressive is that doesn’t clump at all. And the gentle formula is non-irritating, so it’s perfect for sensitive eyes,” says JoAnn Solomon, a celebrity makeup artist, who has worked with Allison Williams and Alicia Keys.

5. Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Big Shot Waterproof Mascara, $7, Amazon

Maybelline

“This is my favorite drugstore waterproof mascara. It's great because it delivers maximum volume in one coat. The brush coats lashes from root to tip and gets into the tiniest of lashes. It doesn't smudge or flake off and — because it’s waterproof — it’s perfect for a day at the pool or beach,” says Michiko Boorberg, a celebrity makeup artist, who has worked with Ashley Graham, Bridgit Mendler and Romee Strijd.

6. L'Oréal Voluminous Butterfly Waterproof Mascara in Blackest Black, $8, Walmart

L'Oreal

“This formula stays on all day; there’s never any running or flaking! It’s pretty black and the more coats you apply, the darker it looks. Plus, it has a great consistency and makes the lashes feel fuller,” says Hector Simancas, a celebrity makeup artist, who has worked with Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Stephanie Seymour.