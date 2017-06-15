share tweet pin email

With Father's Day right around the corner, we decided to find two dads who were in need of a little help in the style department and treat them to an Ambush Makeover.

After being nominated by their families, these dudes were ready to give over control to our Ambush Makeover team of celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin.

The special transformations were so incredible that they had everyone in the studio in tears.

Matt Roughton

TODAY Matt Roughton before his makeover.

Thirty-three-year-old Matt Roughton from Murrieta, California, was nominated by his 8-year-old daughter, Marley. The adorable little girl said her dad deserved a makeover because of his long beard.

"We have been trying to get him to cut it off for a long time," Marley said. "Daddy will look so much better without it. I know he will be very handsome."

Nathan Congleton / TODAY The beard is gone!

When Roughton stepped out into the studio, Marley didn't even recognize him! After taking off her blindfold, she looked around for a bit before realizing he was standing right in front of her. She immediately burst into tears and ran to give him a big hug.

Nathan Congleton A sweet daddy-daughter moment!

In addition to shaving off his long beard, the Ambush team cleaned up his haircut just a bit. Licari said that the key for a man is making a bit of an effort without it ever looking like you've tried at all.

Here's how to get a similar outfit:

Blue Tic Modern Fit Suit, $695, Men's Wearhouse

Men's Wearhouse

Egyptian Cotton Dress Shirt, $100, Men's Wearhouse

Men's Wearhouse

Cognac Leather Belt, $50, Men's Wearhouse

Men's Wearhouse

Wingtip Lace Up Dress Shoes, $150, Men's Wearhouse

Men's Wearhouse

Ernie Sierra

TODAY Ernie Sierra before his transformation.

Ernie Sierra, 48, was nominated by his wife, Brenda. The hardworking father rarely does anything for himself and spends all his energy taking care of his family.

"He hasn't changed his hairstyle in 20 years," his wife told TODAY. "Please help me show him how much he is appreciated by his family and help him find a new look."

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Bye-bye, goatee. Hello, handsome!

The Ambush team heard her request and stepped in to give Sierra a dramatic transformation. Louis added a touch of hair color for men to achieve the perfect salt-and-pepper look. They shaved off his goatee for a fresh, clean-shaven look.

Here's how to get a similar outfit. Congratulations to both dads on their Father's Day transformations!

Essential Chino, $80, Men's Wearhouse

Men's Wearhouse

Light Blue Windowpane Plaid, $180, Men's Wearhouse

Men's Wearhouse

Non-Iron Dress Shirt, $80, Men's Wearhouse

Men's Wearhouse

Medallion Pocket Silk, $25, Men's Wearhouse