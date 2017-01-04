share tweet pin email

When it comes to beauty, we all want what we can't have.

If we have curly hair, we want straight hair and vice versa, so it should come as no surprise that the same follows suit in the world of nails.

And while perms and keratin treatments can perhaps solve the great hair dilemmas, there isn't much you can typically do with nails other than use fake ones.

Lucky for us, the experts at Paintbox showed TODAY the easiest nail art trick for getting gorgeous fingernails. This simple detail instantly gives the illusion of longer nails without the time and effort it takes to grow them. Get ready for your mind to be blown!

P is for... Pointy

1. Prep the nail and apply your go-to base coat.

2. Apply two coats of your favorite nail polish and allow to dry. We went for "Bittersweet" by Only Fingers and Toes for a bright pop of orange. Let it dry completely.

3. Use a detail brush to add three dots with a more opaque color. One dot should be in the middle of the finger with the other two in the bottom corners by to create a triangle. We went for white and used Essie's "Blanc."

4. Connect the dots with a striper brush.

Pro tip: The narrower the triangle, the longer it will make your fingers look.

5. Apply top coat and, voila, you've got nails that look longer than they really are! You've got to love optical illusions.