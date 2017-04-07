Victoria Beckham reveals how she keeps her marriage to David strong

share tweet pin email

Former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham and her soccer legend husband, David Beckham knows what it means to support the team.

This may explain why their 18-year marriage continues to be so strong. Of course, part of being a great team player is just anticipating the ball before it even comes your way.

Anthony Harvey / Getty Images David and Victoria Beckham at the British Fashion Awards in London in 2015.

As Victoria told Elle UK in the upcoming May issue, she knows David will always have her back. "During fashion week, when I'm working, the children will be in New York and he's already planned to take them to museums, then out for dinner on Saturday night, so he is very good at that sort of thing, as am I," she said.

I think they love him! We 💜 you @davidbeckham X VB 🙏🏻 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:06am PST

"That's how you can show your support in a marriage," she added. "By saying, 'You know what, I've got this.' That’s what makes a good partnership."

As is just finding time for one another no matter how busy you may be.

Weekend of birthday celebrations with my babies x I love you @romeobeckham 💙 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Mar 13, 2017 at 12:35am PDT

"David and I both respect that each of us are very, very busy; we are both running big businesses, but we do put the phones down, and sometimes we just talk," she said.

David also had kind words to say about their team partnership, noting in an interview on BBC Radio's "Desert Island Discs" in January: "We're a strong family unit. We've got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values," he said. "Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It's about working through it."

Fun night out last night with my favorite boys x I love u @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham X VB 💜 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

And Victoria says she has the benefit of all 42 years of her experience now, to better understand what makes not just them work as a couple, but herself as an individual.

"When I look back at my past self, [the way I dressed and behaved] was probably a sign of my insecurities," she said. "I feel quite confident in myself now — getting older doesn't bother me."

Go #TeamBeckham!

