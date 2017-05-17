Vanessa Hudgens shows off short new 'do – see the pics!

share tweet pin email

Vanessa Hudgens is not messing around ahead of her co-hosting duties on Sunday's Billboard Music Awards.

And to that end, she has gone to great lengths to make a big, showstopping change: She's cut her hair short!

Oh she short 😍 thank you @nikkilee901 for the chop! @ninezeroone A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on May 16, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

If you've gotten used to Hudgens' long, flowing dark hairstyle, brace yourself because this is a big shift. The "Reminding Me" singer stopped by the Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles on Tuesday, reported People magazine, going in with lots o'locks and emerged with a rough bob (aka a lob).

Theo Wargo / Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens launching "Bubble Witch 3 Saga" in New York City in March.

The singer/actress does like to show off some variety in her hairstyles and colors, as she's been doing on Instagram in the past weeks:

@patrickta @chadwoodhair @nataliesaidi A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:31pm PST

📸 @nataliesaidi A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:50pm PST

Is it springtime yet?! 😍❤😍 @freedomcouture #wiggingout #LOVINGIT #blondie A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

And we particularly loved this short, blonde-tipped throwback photo she posted in February!

Flashback to some blondnessss. #fbf A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Feb 24, 2017 at 9:14am PST

So clearly, change is good for Hudgens! That said, she's not the only woman prepping for summer by going shorter; Olivia Wilde went for a dark bob earlier this month; and Christie Brinkley and Jennifer Lawrence have been sporting bangs.

