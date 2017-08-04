Vanessa Hudgens has a bangin' new do — see the look!

share tweet pin email

The last two weeks have been a whirlwind of celeb hair news. First Kristin Cavallari, then Sarah Hyland and now Vanessa Hudgens.

Back in May, the former Disney star debuted an of-the-moment bob just days before hosting the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

And earlier this week, she hit the salon again…

This time emerging with a textured crop and choppy fringe — courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood, who revealed her bangin’ new hairdo on Instagram.

Safe to say — temporary or not — this is one of our favorite styles of the summer!

Hudgens, 28, has worn bangs before (hello, 2011!) but it was pretty short-lived. This look is so chic, we can’t imagine she’ll change it anytime soon. Hmmm. If she does, perhaps something from her past will inspire her?

Scroll on for a look at her locks over the years.

2004

A baby-faced Hudgens looked downright adorable in a layered style at the third annual Tribeca Film Festival's “Thunderbirds” screening on May 8, 2004.

WireImage A 16-year-old Hudgens attended the 3rd Annual Tribeca Film Festival.

2006

She donned a loose, side-swept updo at the 2006 Billboard Music Awards.

WireImage She walked the red carpet at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards

2011

Hudgens showed off a choppy pixie cut when she co-hosted the 2011 Hurley Walk the Walk National Championship.

WireImage She showed up to the 2011 Hurley Walk The Walk National Championship with short hair.

2015

She embraced her dark side with a vampy lob at the premiere of MTV's “The Shannara Chronicles” on December 4, 2015

Getty Images Hudgens showed off jet black strands in December 2015.

2016

The actress opted for a timeless topknot at the Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle 18th annual post-Golden Globes party on Jan. 10, 2016.

WireImage She epitomized elegance at a Golden Globe Awards afterparty in January 2016.

She sported mermaid-inspired strands at the For Your Consideration Event for FOX's “Grease: Live” on June 15, 2016.

2017

On May 16, she debuted a short hairdo via Instagram. Five days later, she rocked the red carpet (and later the stage) with an ultrapolished, side-swept style at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

She gave us '90s supermodel vibes while sitting front row at the Moschino spring/summer ‘18 menswear and women's resort collection on June 8.

Whether her strands are long or short, Gabriella Montez (Hudgens’ “High School Musical” character — as if you didn’t know) will always have a place in our heart.