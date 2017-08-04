Vanessa Hudgens has a bangin' new do — see the look!

The last two weeks have been a whirlwind of celeb hair news. First Kristin Cavallari, then Sarah Hyland and now Vanessa Hudgens.
Back in May, the former Disney star debuted an of-the-moment bob just days before hosting the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
And earlier this week, she hit the salon again…
This time emerging with a textured crop and choppy fringe — courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood, who revealed her bangin’ new hairdo on Instagram.
Safe to say — temporary or not — this is one of our favorite styles of the summer!
Hudgens, 28, has worn bangs before (hello, 2011!) but it was pretty short-lived. This look is so chic, we can’t imagine she’ll change it anytime soon. Hmmm. If she does, perhaps something from her past will inspire her?
Scroll on for a look at her locks over the years.
2004
A baby-faced Hudgens looked downright adorable in a layered style at the third annual Tribeca Film Festival's “Thunderbirds” screening on May 8, 2004.
2006
She donned a loose, side-swept updo at the 2006 Billboard Music Awards.
2011
Hudgens showed off a choppy pixie cut when she co-hosted the 2011 Hurley Walk the Walk National Championship.
2015
She embraced her dark side with a vampy lob at the premiere of MTV's “The Shannara Chronicles” on December 4, 2015
2016
The actress opted for a timeless topknot at the Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle 18th annual post-Golden Globes party on Jan. 10, 2016.
She sported mermaid-inspired strands at the For Your Consideration Event for FOX's “Grease: Live” on June 15, 2016.
2017
On May 16, she debuted a short hairdo via Instagram. Five days later, she rocked the red carpet (and later the stage) with an ultrapolished, side-swept style at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
She gave us '90s supermodel vibes while sitting front row at the Moschino spring/summer ‘18 menswear and women's resort collection on June 8.
Whether her strands are long or short, Gabriella Montez (Hudgens’ “High School Musical” character — as if you didn’t know) will always have a place in our heart.