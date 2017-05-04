16 unique and creative gifts for mom this Mother's Day

share tweet pin email

There's only one weekend left until Mother's Day, which means there's no time like the present to do your gift shopping.

Whether you want to get mom something heartfelt and sentimental or quirky and fun, Amy Goodman, senior lifestyle editor from Zulily.com, has found some of the hottest and more creative items on the market.

1. Mom Rules Garland, $10, Paper Source

Paper Source

Let mom know she's number one from the moment she wakes up with this fun garland.

2. Paper Flower Gift Bouquet, $58, Paper Honey Bee

Paper Honey Bee

Who doesn't love flowers? But then again, it's always sad when you have to throw them away after a week. These gorgeous, origami-style paper flowers will last way beyond Mother's Day. You can pick from five different colors for a truly custom bouquet.

3. The Lolly, $55, Bloom That

Bloom That

And, of course, if you want to give mom some real blooms, Goodman has found the perfect assortment of bouquets including this beautiful tulip collection.

4. Birthstone Wishing Balls, $32, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

Here's cute and creative option that mom is sure to love: Pick out a wishing ball color based on mom's birthstone. Fill the ball with sweet notes of your favorite things about her and, voila, you've got a sentimental gift.

5. Tartan + Twine Coral Palm Organizer, $25, Ulta

Ulta

Whether you know a mom who's constantly on-the-go or one who loves all things beauty, this makeup pouch is sure to be a hit.

6. Mother Knows Best Trinket Tray, $18, Draper James

Draper James

Whether we like it or not, the quote on this tray couldn't be more true!

7. Watermelon Change Purse, $58, Draper James

Draper James

Mom can take her credit card, some cash and her keys in this cheeky and convenient change purse.

8. Heart Change Purse, $58, Draper James

Draper James

If mom is more of a hearts girl, she'll love this change purse.

9. Watermelon Cool It Y’all Tote, $68, Draper James

Draper James

For the mom who has some undeniable sass, this is the tote bag for her. It's perfect for everyday use or traveling.

10. Morning Glory Gardening Tool Set, $45, Mackenzie-Childs

Mackenzie-Childs

Do you know a mom with a green thumb? This gardening tool set will certainly brighten her day with its fun floral print.

11. Wonder Woman Charm Bangle, $32, Alex and Ani

Alex and Ani

Every woman is a super hero! Let mom know just how magical she is with this Wonder Woman charm bracelet.

12. Savannah Rae Design Hand Stamped Stacking Rings, $18, Etsy

Etsy

These stacking rings can be personalized with kids' or loved ones' names for a custom touch.

13. Minimalist Quote Keepsake, starting at $24, Minted

Minted

Upload a special photo and pick a meaningful quote, and you've got something mom will absolutely love.

14. Coral Poppy Milkmaid Robe, $60, Milkmaid Goods

Milkmaid Goods

These floral-printed robes are stylish yet comfortable. Mom won't want to take it off!

15. Floral Therapy Sheet Mask Collection, $56, Florapy

Florapy

Every mom needs some pampering. These hydrating sheet masks are filled with floral essences that will help her relax after a long day.

16. Minnie Rose Cool Mom Cashmere Slippers, $99, Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue

A pair of comfy slippers always comes in handy. These cashmere slip-ons are typically offered at $158, but TODAY viewers can snag them for $99 and get them just in time for Mother's Day.

