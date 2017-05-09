This is the uniform Joanna Gaines wears every day

share tweet pin email

Between raising a family, running a farm, renovating dozens of homes and starring in a hit television show, Joanna Gaines is one busy woman — so it's no wonder that when it comes to getting dressed in the morning, she likes to stick to the old standbys.

The "Fixer Upper" star laid out a week's worth of clothes on Instagram only to find that they all fall into some sort of pattern.

I finally hung my clothes up from this week and noticed that gray-blue button downs and grayish v-necks are clearly my favorite bc I don't have to think much about them. I'm sure that anyone who saw me this week would assume I was basically wearing the same outfit everyday. 🤷🏻‍♀️#timetocleanoutmyclosetagain #atleastichangedoutmyearrings #dontjudge #illtakeoneineverycolorplease A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on May 6, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

She said, "I finally hung my clothes up from this week and noticed that gray-blue button downs and grayish V-necks are clearly my favorite [because] I don't have to think much about them."

Her go-to staples are perfect options for the busy mom, but she admitted her weekly wardrobe probably left a few puzzled. "I'm sure that anyone who saw me this week would assume I was basically wearing the same outfit everyday," Gaines continued in her post.

Although she might be rocking the same types of tops time and time again, Gaines gave herself some credit for switching up the accessories and changing out her earrings for each look.

When it comes to homes she's all about fixer uppers, but it seems like Gaines' style mantra is more, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it!"

