From coconut melts to cleansing grains, TODAY Style Squad member and all-around professional girlfriend, Bobbie Thomas, shares the latest buzz-worthy trends in the world of skin care.

Unicorn essence

Hot on the heels of their popular Rose Gold Elixir (a lightweight, daytime moisturizing oil), beauty newcomer Farsali is releasing a formula called Unicorn Essence this February. Whimsical name aside, the under-eye treatment has beauty buffs buzzing about its skin-enhancing benefits, which include anti-aging effects and pre-makeup priming.

Unicorn Essence, $54, Farsali

Farsali

Coconut melt

This product is a conditioning hair mask, shave oil, massage oil, under-eye rescue, makeup remover, bath boost, belly balm and baby butter all in one (phew!). Kopari's Coconut Melt is a unique, multitasking solid that magically liquefies into an oil upon touch. Cool, right?

Organic Coconut Melt, $38, Kopari

Kopari

Cleansing grains

Whole grains for your face? Yep! With just a few drops of water, Farmacy's Gentle Exfoliating Grains transforms into a foaming cream. Also on the ingredients list: cranberry seeds to deep clean and rice bran powder to loosen dry skin cells and absorb excess oil.

Gentle Exfoliating Grains with Echinacea GreenEnvy, $30, Farmacy

Farmacy

P.S. If you're in the market for a new night moisturizer, Farmacy's Sleep Tight is a unique gel option that turns into oil and melts into your skin.

Daily repair oil

If you've ever tried retinol-based products (to prevent acne, fight aging effects or minimize scars), you know that it can come with unpleasant side effects like redness and peeling. A new oil from Jouer, however, aims to mimic the positive effects of retinol and rejuvenate skin without the subsequent dryness. Good news for anyone who's been searching for a gentler alternative.

Daily Repair Treatment Oil, $36, Jouer

Jouer

Moon fruit

While the purple pigment of this product may seem daunting, there's actually good reason for that color. Moon Fruit cream is made directly from nutrient-rich goji berries, raspberries and indigo root, which give it that unique hue. It's ideal for nighttime use, but don't worry about your pillowcases; the color disappears upon rubbing.

Moon Fruit Superfruit Night Treatment, $58, Herbivore

Herbivore

