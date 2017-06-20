Under $75 Steals and Deals! Blender, speakers, workout clothes and more

share tweet pin email

Jill’s Steals and Deals and various retailers are giving TODAY viewers a special treat: A week's worth of Steals and Deals that range from under $10-under $100!

Today, we're featuring great deals that are all under $75! But, wait there's more. We're also sharing some of Amazon's best summer deals for under $75.

Get ready to start shopping!

Please click on the following website links to be directed to the offers from the companies we featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about these details, please contact with the retailers making the offers.

TODAY Steals and Deals

Neither Jill Martin, Hip2Save nor TODAY profits from these recommendations or from sales — we’re just looking to help you find the very best deals. The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Prices below do not include any fees or shipping or handling.

Follow TODAY on Facebook so you don’t miss any of these amazing offers!

Due to an overwhelming response, some of these products’ sites may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working on resolving their technical issues. Check back here for more information on other ways to purchase them.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ohana Island 3-Piece Light and Audio System, $59, Bem Wireless

Bem Wireless

Retail price: $179.99

Percent discount: 67 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYSPEAKER

(To purchase the light and audio system, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Bem Wireless is offering their light and audio system at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The Ohana Island 3-piece wireless light and audio system will set the mood for your next gathering, whether it’s indoors or outdoors.

Easily connect your Bluetooth device to play music through all three speakers simultaneously. Each speaker has a built-in LED candle with timed controls so you don’t have to remember to turn them off.

You can use each speaker by themselves in different rooms, or pair them together to surround your next party with your favorite tracks. They can be heard up to 100 feet away.

This system is weather resistant, and each piece has built-in rechargeable batteries.

Bem Wireless says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $7.95. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@bem-deals.com.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sommelier Glasses, $55, Waterford

Waterford

Retail price: $299

Percent discount: 82 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYGLASS

(To purchase the glasses, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Waterford is offering their glasses at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

These elegant fine crystal glass sets are perfect for summer entertaining. These make for such a luxe hostess gift if you’re going to any summer parties or BBQs.

Each style comes in a set of six. Styles include:

Sommelier 20 ounce Iced Beverage set perfect for water, iced tea, sangria, lemonade.

Sommelier DOF 9 oz glasses perfect for serving summer cocktails or whiskey neat or on the rocks.

Sommelier Oversized Wine glass (22 oz each) perfect for red or white wine.

Wateford says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $9.95. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@waterford-deal.com

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3-Piece Workout Clothing Set, $59, X by Gottex

X by Gottex

Retail price: $202.20

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYACTIVE

(To purchase the workout set, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

X by Gottex is offering their workout clothes at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

In need of some new exercise clothes? You're in luck!

The set includes the following: Mesh paneled leggings with a functional pocket on the right side, a strappy sports bra with removable padding and a mesh detailed short sleeve top.

Choose from multiple color options: Dark grey, black, and navy.

X by Gottex says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $10. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@xbygottex.com.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Think Kitchen Nitro Pro Blender, $59, Stokes

Stokes

Retail price: $200

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYNITRO

(To purchase the blender, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Stokes is offering their blenders at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The Think Kitchen Nitro Pro Blender is a compact and versatile blender with 700 watts of power that chops, purees and blends all in one!

With speeds that range from low-the pluse, you can make soups, smoothies, hummus, frozen drinks and grind nuts and coffee!

Blender includes; one 12 oz and two 24 oz BPA free tumblers, a solid lid, a comfort ring and a travel lid for those smoothies on the go!

The pitcher, tumblers and lids are dishwasher safe and have a 2-year warranty.

Stokes says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $9.95. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact deals@stokesstores.com.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Initial and Blocks Blanket, $59, Butterscotch Blankees

Leigh W Photography / Butterscotch Blankets

Retail price: $189

Percent discount: 69 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBLANKET

(To purchase the blanket, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Butterscotch Blankees is offering their blankets at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

One of our most popular designs, the Initial and Blocks Blanket is a sophisticated addition to any room personalized with any initial.

The checkerboard pattern and alternating colors give way to a classic, yet timeless design that lays the finishing touch over a couch, a bed and any chair too! It's the perfect house warming gift, graduation gift, wedding gift, or a treat for yourself.

They are handcrafted in the USA, machine washable and their dimensions are 50 x 62 inches.

Choose from four different colors.

Butterscotch Blankees says their product will arrive within two weeks at a estimated shipping cost of $12.50. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@butterscotchblankees.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*Important Editor's Note*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

Looking for information about previous Jill's Steals and Deals broadcasts? Find contact information for the retailers here.