Under $25 Steals and Deals! Nail polish, headphones, sunglasses and more

share tweet pin email

Jill’s Steals and Deals and various retailers are giving TODAY viewers a special treat: A week's worth of Steals and Deals that range from under $10-under $100!

Today, we're featuring great deals that are all under $25! We're also sharing some of Amazon's best summer deals for under $25.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Sunglasses, headphones and coolers: Steals and Deals under $25 Play Video - 3:50 Sunglasses, headphones and coolers: Steals and Deals under $25 Play Video - 3:50

Get ready to start shopping!

Please click on the following website links to be directed to the offers from the companies we featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about these details, please contact with the retailers making the offers.

TODAY Steals and Deals

Neither Jill Martin, Hip2Save nor TODAY profits from these recommendations or from sales — we’re just looking to help you find the very best deals. The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Prices below do not include any fees or shipping or handling.

Follow TODAY on Facebook so you don’t miss any of these amazing offers!

Due to an overwhelming response, some of these products’ sites may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working on resolving their technical issues. Check back here for more information on other ways to purchase them.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Get Personal Nail Polish Collection, $21, NCLA

NCLA

Retail price: $72 for set of 4

Percent discount: 71 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYNAILS

(To purchase the nail polish set, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

NCLA is offering their nail polish at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Choose from our pre-made sets of words, or create your very own custom word in gorgeous nail lacquers! Each nail lacquer is its own letter, bottling up a beautiful shade of nail lacquer that’s made in LA and 7-free!

NCLA says their product will arrive within 5-7 business days at an estimated shipping cost of $6.95. Returns allowed within 30 days of purchase. Please email promo@shopncla.com with your order information.

Have a question about the product? Contact promo@shopncla.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Turkish Cotton Psehtemal Towels, $25, Lunasidus

Lunasidus

Retail price: $98

Percent discount: 74 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYTOWELS

(To purchase the towels, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Lunasidus is offering their towels at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

These chic 100-percent genuine Turkish cotton towels are great to have at the beach or on your lounge chair by the pool.

They make a beautiful throw, elegant tablecloth or picnic blanket. Or wear it as a coverup, sarong or shawl.

Super lightweight and easy to travel with, they are extremely soft, durable, high adsorbent and fast-drying.

Choose from over 30 styles and colors.

Lunasidus says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $2.95. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@lunasidus-deals.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pool Candy Special Floatie Combo, $22.49, PoolCandy

Pool Candy

Retail price: $74.97 for 3 floats

Percent discount: 70 percent off

Discount code: TODAY70

(To purchase the floats, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Pool Candy is offering their float collection at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

You will receive 1 Surfboard (your choice from 2 designs) plus 2 RealPrint Fruit Tubes (your choice from 4 designs) for only $22.49!

It looks so real you can almost taste it! Relax at the beach or in the pool with the freshest floats!

Our Inflatable Tropical Fruit Tubes feature PoolCandy’s unique RealPrint technology that make your float look like an actual piece of your favorite fruit. Choose from four different fruit that are available: Orange, Kiwi, Pineapple and Grapefruit. The top is a juicy slice of fruit and the bottom looks like real rind. Or relax in the pool with their Surf Club Hawaii inflatable Surfboard. You can choose from 2 different designs: Hibiscus and Waves Tube Rider.

PoolCandy says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $7.39 and $15.59 depending on the location of the consumer. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact service@BandDGroup.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bluetooth Cooler Speaker, $18, Gabba Goods

Gabba Goods

Retail price: $59.99

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYCOOLER

(To purchase the speaker, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Gabba Goods is offering their speakers collection at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Perfect on those long summer days for the beach or park.

It has fits up to 24 cans of your favorite drink, adjustable arm strap for easy carrying and a front zippered pouch. It's compatible with all smartphones.

Gabba Goods says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $6.95. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@gabba-deals.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soho Jewelry Collection, $15, Robert Lee Morris

Robert Lee Moses

Retail price: $35-$55

Percent discount: Up to 75 percent off!

Discount code: STEALSANDDEALS

(To purchase the jewelry, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Robert Lee Morris is offering their best-selling jewelry at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Add some fabulous new necklaces and earring to your jewelry collection!

Robert Lee Morris is offering their top five best-selling items from their Soho collection: A silver 24-inch plated necklace that is over a base metal, A 24-inch gold plated necklace that is over a base metal, classic silver clip-on earrings, a pair of gold post hoop earrings and a pair of mini-Twist French hook earrings.

These items will add the perfect amount of flair to your outfit and make you stand out on your summer nights out.

Robert Lee Morris says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $6.95. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact hfialkoff@haskelljewels.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Summer Fun Deluxe 5 Piece Bundle, $25, Original Sprout

Sprout

Retail price: $90.95

Percent discount: 73 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYSUN2017

(To purchase the bundle, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Original Sprout is offering their beauty bundle at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Each set includes the following:

One 8 oz Island Bliss Shampoo

One 8 oz Luscious Island Conditioner

4 oz Tahitian Hair Oil

3 oz Award Winning Face & Body 27 SPF Sunscreen

1 oz Newly Released Protective Protein Hair Mist

All of the products are made in the USA, free and clean of harmful ingredients, 100-percent vegan, animal cruelty free, contain no soy, gluten or dairy. They are paraben free, great for sensitive skin, all hair types and color safe.

Original Sprout says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $9.95. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact orders@originalsprout.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In-Ear, Noise-Isolating Headphones with Interlocking Design, $21, Koss

Koss

Retail price: $69.99

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYHeadphones

(To purchase the headphones, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Koss is offering their headphones at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

These in-ear headphones are noise-isolating and have original interlocking design.

The Koss touch control remote and microphone on the headphones are compatible for iPhone, iPad and iPod.

It comes with 3 different sized cushions for a perfect fit and a limited lifetime warranty!

Choose from black or white.

Koss says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $4.95. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@koss-deals.com.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunglasses, $16.50, Velvet Eyewear

Velvet Eyewear

Retail price: $55

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYSun

(To purchase the eyewear, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Velvet Eyewear is offering their sunglasses at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Who doesn’t need a great pair of sunglasses when they travel? Velvet is offering on trend sunglass styles that are super comfortable and easy to wear.

Velvet has styles to fit every face shape and color options for every hair color.

Each style comes with a high quality micro fiber pouch that can also be used to clean the lenses.

All styles are 100 percent UV protection.

Velvet Eyewear says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $5.99. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact customerservice@velveteyewear.com.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*Important Editor's Note*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

Looking for information about previous Jill's Steals and Deals broadcasts? Find contact information for the retailers here.