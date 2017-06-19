Under $100 Steals and Deals! Sunglasses, bikes, luggage and more

share tweet pin email

Jill’s Steals and Deals and various retailers are giving TODAY viewers a special treat: A week's worth of Steals and Deals that range from under $10 to under $100!

We're kicking things off with deals that are all under $100! But, wait there's more. We're also sharing some of Amazon's best summer deals for under $100.

Get ready to start shopping!

Please click on the following website links to be directed to the offers from the companies we featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about these details, please contact with the retailers making the offers.

Neither Jill Martin, Hip2Save nor TODAY profits from these recommendations or from sales — we’re just looking to help you find the very best deals. The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Prices below do not include any fees or shipping or handling.

TODAY Steals and Deals

TODAY App-only deal

Zodiac Sign Black Diamond and Pearl Morse Code Necklace, $65, Omerta

Omerta

Retail price: $295

Percent discount: 77 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYZODIAC

(To purchase the necklaces, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Omerta is offering their necklace at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

While large, stand-out pieces have their place, sometimes the most simple pieces are those most treasured. The Omerta Zodiac, is the piece of you will cherish forever.

Omerta Zodiac is composed with approximately 1 to 2 carats of top quality white pearls and genuine, faceted black diamonds arranged in Morse code to spell out each of the 12 zodiacs.

The 18” necklace is offered in solid Sterling Silver or 14k Vermeil.

Choose from 12 different options — one for each zodiac!

Omerta says their product will arrive within one-two weeks with free shipping! All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@omertajewelry.com.

Endless Love Necklace, $78, Omerta

Retail price: $275

Percent discount: 72 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYOMERTA

(To purchase the necklace, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Omerta is offering their necklace at a discounted rate to TODAY viewers.

The Omerta Endless Love statement necklace is the most stylish way to send a message of love to others or to yourself. Embedded throughout the necklace is love in Morse Code.

With gorgeous white freshwater pearls and semi-precious stones this 32-inch, endless-style Omerta necklace will become your summer go-to for stylish, fashion-forward statement making jewelry.

Available in your choice of freshwater pearl/black onyx, freshwater pearl/blue turquoise or freshwater pearl/red turquoise

Omerta says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $7.00. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@omertajewelry.com.

Designer Sunglasses, $79, Balmain

Balmain

Retail price: $300-$325

Percent discount: Up to 76 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYSUNGLASSES

(To purchase the sunglasses, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Balmain is offering their sunglasses at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

These sunglasses combine luxe, fashion and sophistication.

Their unique signature hardware makes each pair a true fashion statement.

Choose from a wide assortment of frame designs: Aviators, Classics, Square, Round, Cat-Eyes and much more!

Balmain says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $6.95. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@balmain-deals.com.

Flatware Sets, $85, KNORK

Knork Silverware

Retail price: $279.99-$349.99

Percent discount: 70 percent off

Discount code: KNORKSTEALS

(To purchase the flatware click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

KNORK is offering their flatware set at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

KNORK is offering three sets to choose from:

KNORK Black Matte Titanium coated 23 Piece (include a 20 piece set service for 4 and a slotted spoon, a meat Knork and a large casserole server).

KNORK Antique Copper Titanium coated 23 Piece (include a 20 piece set service for 4 and a slotted spoon, a meat Knork and a large casserole server).

KNORK Original 48-Piece Matte (Service for 8 Includes: 8 each Dinner Knork, Salad Knork, Place Knife, Place Spoon and Teaspoon, and 4 matte all stainless steak knives and a 4 Pc. Serving Set (meat knork, serving spoon, slotted spoon, butter knife ) 100 percent hand forged from a solid bar of stainless steel.

KNORK says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $10.95. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact email@knork.net.

Bicycles for Girls and Boys, $85-$100, Diamondback

Diamondback

Retail price: $170-$230

Percent discount: 50 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBIKES

(To purchase the bikes click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Diamondback is offering their bikes at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Ride in style with Diamondback bikes for girls and boys. These bikes are super high quality, lightweight and durable.

Choose from seven different recreational bikes, which all come in stylish, cool colors!

Diamondback says their bikes will arrive in two week at an estimated shipping cost of $39.95. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact: info@diamondback-deals.com.

The Classic Backpack, $84, Clark and Madison

Clark and Madison

Retail price: $390

Percent discount: 77 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYPACK

(To purchase the backpacks click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Clark and Madison is offering their backpacks at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Store all of your stuff in something stylish this summer!

The classic backpack shape is made from cowhide leather with gold plated hardware. It has a double zipper for easy access and a hidden underarm pocket. Inside sleeve is padded for your electronics.

The bag comes in five different colors: Crème, camel, denim, dove gray, and black.

Clark and Madison says their bag will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $11.95. All sales are final unless the backpack is defective.

Have a question about the product? Contact Info@ClarkandMadison-deals.com.

Lightweight 8 Wheel Dual Spinners Luggage, $75-$95, Travel Pro

Travel Pro

Retail price: $320-$400

Percent Discount: Up to 77 percent off!

Discount Code: TODAYLuggage

(To purchase the luggage, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Travel Pro is offering their luggage at a discounted rate to TODAY viewers.

Travel Pro is offering their 8-wheel expandable dual spinner luggage in an array of sizes just in time for all of tour summer travel. These 8-wheel expandable dual spinners roll and move easily in multiple directions.

They have a patented pro grip for ease of movement and have multiple interior pockets.

It is available in three sizes: 21”, 25”, 29” and in seven colors: Black, Silver gray, Navy blue, Raspberry pink, Orchid purple, Ocean blue and Cherry red.

Travel Pro says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $16.95. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@travelpro-deals.com.

*Important Editor's Note*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

Looking for information about previous Jill's Steals and Deals broadcasts? Find contact information for the retailers here.