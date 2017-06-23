Under $10 Steals and Deals: Necklaces, body butter and more

share tweet pin email

Jill’s Steals and Deals and various retailers are giving TODAY viewers a special treat: A week's worth of Steals and Deals that range from under $10- under $100!

Today, we're featuring great deals that are all under $50! But, wait there's more. We're also sharing some of Amazon's best summer deals for under $10.

Get ready to start shopping!

Please click on the following website links to be directed to the offers from the companies we featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about these details, please contact with the retailers making the offers.

TODAY Steals and Deals

Neither Jill Martin, Hip2Save nor TODAY profits from these recommendations or from sales — we’re just looking to help you find the very best deals. The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Prices below do not include any fees or shipping or handling.

Due to an overwhelming response, some of these products’ sites may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working on resolving their technical issues. Check back here for more information on other ways to purchase them.

Necklaces, Bracelets, Headbands, Chokers and Keychains, $10,

Snap't

Retail price: $20-24

Percent discount: 50-60 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYSNAPT

(To purchase the accessories, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Snap't is offering their fun accessories at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Snap’t is line of interchangeable accessories for girls. Snap’t is about expressing yourself and having the freedom to change your style whenever you please. And of course about having fun!

Snap’t is offering one of their base pieces (necklace, bracelet, headband, choker, or keychain) with one hand poured enamel snap charm. Snaps can be taken off and changed depending on your style, and creating a whole new look! Choose from a variety of different styles.

Every collection includes a snap charm to help raise money for a charity which focuses on building self esteem in young girls and encouraging them to be their best selves. A percentage of the sale of this snap will be donated to each cause.

Snap't says their product will arrive within 3-5 business days at an estimated shipping cost of $3.95. Returns will be accepted within 10 days of receipt of merchandise. Customer must contact us at returns@snaptnyc.com and receive an RA#. Customer is responsible for payment of return shipment.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@snaptnyc.com.

Hair Tie Bracelets, $15, By Lilla

By Lilla

Retail price: $15

Percent discount: 50 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBYLILLA

(To purchase the hair tie bracelets, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

By Lilla is offering their fun hair tie bracelets at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

This item from By Lilla has double use! They are a hair tie and a piece of jewelry. Now, you don't have to wear an old scrunchie or hair tie around your wrist. Wear these with your other bracelets and when you need a hair tie, you have one handy!

Choose from your favorite word and get ready to "rebel against the black elastic!"

By Lilla says their product will arrive within two week at TK. If you buy three or more packs, you'll get free shipping. Exchanges are allowed within 30 days of purchase. Please email info@bylilla.com for a Return Authorization. Items must benew and unused and in its original packaging.

Have a question about the product? Contact: info@bylilla.com.

Stamped-Symbol Necklace, Star-Pearl Necklace and Personalized Stud Earrings, $10, taudrey

AARPHOTO / Taudrey

Retail price: $28

Percent discount: Up to 64 percent off!

Discount code: PRETTYTODAY

(To purchase the jewelry, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items and enter the discount code during checkout.)

taudrey is offering their necklaces and earrings at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Treat yourself, friends or family to some earrings, necklaces or both!

Choose from the following items:

Mini Coin Symbol Necklace: The subtly-personalized, handcrafted necklace presents a high-quality 18k gold-filled chain (which is adjustable) accented with a 14k gold-filled, hand-stamped charm. Customers can select from over 20 fun stamp options. The necklace is ageless and prime for summer travels.

The subtly-personalized, handcrafted necklace presents a high-quality 18k gold-filled chain (which is adjustable) accented with a 14k gold-filled, hand-stamped charm. Customers can select from over 20 fun stamp options. The necklace is ageless and prime for summer travels. Twinkle necklace: This necklace is an adaptation of the traditional pearl necklace with an on-trend star shape. It has a 18k gold-filled chain (the length is adjustable) with a star-shaped pearl made of mother-of-pearl. It's perfect for July 4th celebrations!

This necklace is an adaptation of the traditional pearl necklace with an on-trend star shape. It has a 18k gold-filled chain (the length is adjustable) with a star-shaped pearl made of mother-of-pearl. It's perfect for July 4th celebrations! Tell Me About It, Studs and Listen to Your Heart Studs: The dainty and hypoallergenic, circle-shaped and heart-shaped stud earrings are offered in both high-quality gold-plated and stainless steel. Customers can select subtle personalization through a hand-stamped initial in a lowercase font, or opt to leave the studs plain and smooth.

taudrey says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $3. If you wish to return or exchange your item, you'll have to contact taudrey via phone (786.600.7009) or email (info@taudrey.com).

Have a question about the product? Contact info@taudrey.com.

Body Butter and Body Scrub, $9.50, Coastal Salt and Soul

Kristina Sherk / Coastal Salt & Beauty (C) 2014 | Kristina Sherk Photography | www.Kristinasherk.com

Retail price: $35

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBEAUTY

(To purchase the body butter and body scrub, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Coastal Salt and Soul is offering their body butter and scrub at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Manage your stress and embrace happiness with these holistic bath and body products.

The blissful body butter is ultra moisturizing and packed with essential sea oils and pure shea butter. Choose from the following two scents: Blushing Peoney and Mediterranean Citrus.

The raw honey and coconut sugar body scrub detoxifies and nourishes rough, dehydrated skin with essential oils. The crystals melt into a creamy texture to give you glowing skin. Choose from the following two scents: Blushing Peoney and Ocean Gardenia.

Coastal Salt and Soul says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $3.50. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact hello@coastalsaltandsoul.com.

