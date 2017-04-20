'Score!': Watch two women literally jump for joy over Ambush Makeovers

share tweet pin email

It was pouring on the plaza as the crowds waited for Barry Manilow to take the stage, and our Ambush Makeover team waded through all the drenched fans to find two women who were ready to enjoy a morning of being pampered and plucked!

TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari were charged with the task of transforming two fans. The results left both women jumping for joy!

Bonnie Blide

TODAY Bonnie Blide before her glamorous makeover.

Bonnie Blide from Horseheads, New York, watches TODAY every morning, so she was thrilled to be picked from the crowd for a glamorous makeover. Blide, 55, could barely contain her excitement after being chosen, saying, "This can't get any better!"

She stepped out into Studio 1A and started jumping for joy immediately after seeing her transformation. "How do you say, 'Score!'" Licari asked.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Bonnie Blide was hopping with excitement after seeing her new look!

The Ambush team took inspiration from Brigitte Bardot for Blide's new 'do, trimming her layers into an updated bob with sexy side-swept bangs. Licari deepened the color while adding highlights for more dimension.

Blide's friends were shocked to see her strutting her stuff in a pair of jeans, because apparently she never wears denim! Martin topped off the look with a soft black jacket and added a pop of color with a necklace and bracelet.

Nancy Swenson

TODAY Nancy Swenson before her Ambush Makeover.

Nancy Swenson, 59, is a native New Yorker who moved down south to Dallas, Texas. She watches Ambush Makeover every Thursday and always thought about visiting the plaza when she comes back to New York, but her friends never thought she would get picked.

Our Ambush team plucked her from the crowd and Swenson said she was game for anything. "Do whatever you like," she told TODAY before her makeover.

Her friends were shocked by the transformation, and so was Swenson! She admitted, "I'm so excited, I'm like crying a little!"

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Nancy Swenson looks so chic and sophisticated!

The Ambush team cut off just a few inches and played into her naturally curly texture by giving her a blowout with upturned ends for a playful shape. The side-swept bangs added polish to the front, and Licari kept her hair a soft blonde color with subtle highlights.

Martin styled Swenson in a suede jacket with black jeans and a simple shell top. She suggested light-colored suede for spring to keep the look fresh and not too heavy. She added a little color with pastel earrings for a soft, neutral palette.

