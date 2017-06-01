share tweet pin email

The sunny weather brought tons of fans to the TODAY plaza just in time for our weekly Ambush Makeovers. The Ambush team found two women starting whole new chapters in their lives and set them up with brand-new looks to take on their new adventures in style!

Celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin took these lucky women from good to glamorous with new hairstyles and outfits to take on the world.

Beth Eilers

TODAY Beth Eilers before her glamorous makeover.

The 47-year-old from Golden, Illinois, is in town for a girls' trip with her daughter and sister. The mother of two is going back to school in the fall to become a surgical technologist, so she was eager to get a whole new look to go along with this new stage in her life.

"I don't ever wear my hair down ... I have always pulled it up for, like, the last 10 years," Eilers told TODAY.

Well, the Ambush team heard about her hair routine and decided to give her a brand-new 'do that she'll want to show off every day!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Eilers looks so fresh with her new short cut!

The team chopped off several inches from her long locks to create a simple, chic bob, and lightened her hair's tone with face-framing highlights.

Martin styled Eilers in sophisticated separates that she can pair with other items she already has in her closet for several fantastic outfits.

Here's how you can get a similar look:

Kristin Gronbach

TODAY Kristin Gronbach before the Ambush team took over.

The 50-year-old mom of three from Cary, North Carolina, is starting a new job on Monday, and her friend convinced her to come out for a fabulous makeover. She's had the same hairstyle since the '80s, so she admitted she definitely needs a chance.

"I turned 50 but I think I've had this hair for about 30 years," Gronbach told TODAY.

The team cut several inches off her hair, and Licari said Martin's hair color served as the inspiration for Gronbach's new hue. He deepened the base tone in her hair and added lighter pieces for dimension.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Gronbach looks like she stepped right out of Hollywood!

Martin chose a beautiful purple brocade dress to go along with Gronbach's new look. She called it a "movie star" dress and paired the look with simple nude pumps for an elegant touch.

Gronbach couldn't get enough of her transformation, saying, "I look amazing!"

We couldn't agree more!

Congratulations to both ladies on their stunning makeovers!

