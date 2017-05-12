Ready for summer? Try a tropical print in your wardrobe

Summer's right around the corner and we're loving tropical prints for the steamy season!
If you want to look like you just came back from an exotic vacation, an adorable jumpsuit or maxi dress is exactly what you need to capture that effortless vibe.
If you;re hoping to find a more subtle way to incorporate the look into your current wardrobe, add a pop of print with patterned shoes or accessories — anything goes with this wild trend!
TODAY Style Squad member and founder of TheLVGuide.com, Lilliana Vazquez, stopped by TODAY Friday to share her tips for getting the look right and at the right price.
1. Cold Shoulder Swing Dress, $50, Missguided
2. Tropical Heat Jumpsuit, $52, Vici
3. Tropical Pattern Loafer Mules, $33, SheIn
4. Angilia Heels, $45, Aldo
5. Nude Print Ankle Strap Heels, $36, Lulus
6. Light Blue Print Ankle Strap Heels, $36, Lulus
7. Black Print Ankle Strap Heels, $36, Lulus
8. Palm Beach Water Bottle, $25-45, S'well
9. The BHH Float, $30, Float Naked
10. The Key Float, $30, Float Naked
